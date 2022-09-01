The Best Harry Styles Fan Reactions To Love On Tour Tickets

Stylers have been trying to secure Love On Tour tickets. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Harry Styles fans took to Twitter after trying to get their hands on the highly in-demand Love On Tour tickets – here are the best reactions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles proved that he is the gift that keep on giving when he extended Love On Tour, adding a slew of new shows in the UK and Europe for 2023.

The 'Harry's House' musician announced 19 new dates to his tour for next year, with a few concerts also taking place in North and South America – it's safe to say that the internet went into a frenzy.

All The Show-Stealing Harry Styles Concert Moments: From Proposals To Baby Reveals

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to start preparing to purchase those coveted tickets, with the pre-sale beginning on September 1 and the general sale following a day later.

#HarryStylesLoveOnTour began to trend on Twitter when Stylers began to enter queues on Ticketmaster to get their hands on Love On Tour tickets – if they can!

Harry Styles has extended his Love On Tour. Picture: Getty

Fans of the 'As It Was' singer flocked to the social media platform to talk about their attempts to purchase tickets to the next batch of Love On Tour shows as they can be hard to get your hands on!

Many memes were flying on Twitter, with one user hilariously writing: "Not now baby, mommy has to buy Harry Styles' tickets."

Another wrote: "stress? anxiety? feeling sick? also known as trying for harry styles love on tour tickets."

Other music lovers commented on the very long online queues, with one sharing: "me in four different queues for harry styles tickets 21 mins after they get released just pretending they're not already gone."

me in four different queues for harry styles tickets 21 mins after they released just pretending they're not already gone pic.twitter.com/bsSaOFRde0 — aimee (@aimeescho) September 1, 2022

Not now baby, mommy has to buy Harry Styles’ tickets pic.twitter.com/KVXFNfmwJ0 — manon 🌸 (@Manon_Ptr_) September 1, 2022

"People train for this like they are going to war," a fan wrote, commenting on the high-demand tour dates.

The Styles fandom is set to give it another go on September 2 when Love On Tour 2023 goes on general sale.

The 'Late Night Talking' songwriter will be supported by the rock duo band Wet Leg across his UK shows in Coventry, Edinburgh, London and Cardiff.

stress? anxiety? feeling sick? also known as trying for harry styles love on tour tickets — elisha 🌱 (@70sIoveontour) August 31, 2022

welcome to the 85th annual hunger games, may the odds be ever in your favour 🫡 #HarryStylesLoveOnTour pic.twitter.com/yGGRCUxVjV — meg (@megann_duff) September 1, 2022

The European leg of Harry's 2023 tour will begin next May and we can't wait!

Did you manage to land Love On Tour tickets?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital