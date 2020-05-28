Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Announcement Fan Reaction Shocks Her Dad Mohamed Hadid

Gigi Hadid's dad was shocked by 'the power of Hadid'. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed was left in shock at the response to his daughter and Zayn Malik’s baby news.

Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed their baby news at the start of May, after throwing a birthday bash and a gender reveal party to tell their family if they’re expecting a baby boy or girl.

Days before publicly addressing her pregnancy, Gigi posted a boomerang on Instagram with boyfriend Zayn and her sister Bella as they held up ’25’ balloons – and the reaction to the photo left the model’s dad Mohamed in shock.

Zayn Malik Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Live As Fans Seemingly Spot Him In The Background With A Horse

Weeks after posting the photo, Gigi’s dad shared a screenshot of the mini video to reveal he can’t quite believe the amount of likes the couple’s photo received.

Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy at the start of May. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Capturing the snap with over 47 million likes, Mohamed wrote in the caption: “How one can get 47,000,000 views .. I am happy if I get 47000 views but again I am not @gigihadid. I am Just a simple Ma hadid from Nazareth.”

Fans of the parents-to-be rushed to tell Mohamed just why they were so excited to see that very post from Gigi.

“Because it’s Gigi, Bella, Zayn, and the baby in the picture, it’s literally the best picture has ever taken [sic],” one fans accurately pointed out.

“The power of Zigi” Commented another.

“But what a cool crowd,” a third person added.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby. Picture: Gigi Hadid/instagram

When Gigi first posted the adorable boomerang with her boyfriend and her sister, she simply captioned it with a red heart emoji and a cake emoji, but it wasn't until days later her pregnancy news was reported.

The 25-year-old later confirmed the speculation on Jimmy Fallon.

She said: “Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

“We’re happy now to be able to be excited,” she added.

After Jimmy advised Gigi to “be present” during every step of her pregnancy, she agreed: “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and experience it day by day.”

