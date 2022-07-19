Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Update Of Daughter Khai

19 July 2022, 16:14

Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo update of daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo update of daughter Khai. Picture: Alamy / Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared the cutest photo of herself and baby daughter Khai larking about.

Gigi Hadid understandably keeps her daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik off of social media, but occasionally she’ll treat fans to a small update on the tot, who’s now almost two years old.

And over the weekend the supermodel posted a string of photos showing what she’s been up to recently and the series of snaps included an adorable photo of Khai.

Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

Seemingly as her mum tried to snap a selfie, Khai reached her legs up and hilariously put her feet over Gigi’s face.

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet photo of daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid posted a sweet photo of daughter Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Despite the little feet blocking her view, Gigi can be seen laughing into her daughter’s tiny toes.

Gigi also posted photos from a bikini photoshoot, showing off her newly-dyed blonde hair, a striking selfie taken behind some glamorous sunglasses, and some home-baking.

She also posted pictures of a stunning head-to-toe pink outfit, celebrations of her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday, and her manicured nails matching a pastel-coloured shell necklace.

Gigi and now-ex Zayn welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020, living together on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania to adjust to parenthood as the world continued to go in and out of lockdown.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid is frequently spotted in New York with her little girl
Gigi Hadid is frequently spotted in New York with her little girl. Picture: Getty

She and Zayn divide their time between the family’s out-of-town retreat and New York City, which is Gigi’s more permanent base for work.

After getting back together at the start of 2020, Gigi and Zayn split at the end of 2021 after an alleged fallout between Zayn and Gigi’s mum Yolanda.

