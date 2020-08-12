Did Gigi Hadid And Joe Jonas Date?

12 August 2020, 12:59

Gigi Hadid is in a relationship with One Direction star Zayn Malik and pregnant with her first child. But fans are asking if she ever dated Joe Jonas, who is now married to Sophie Turner, in the past.

Let’s take a look…

Gigi Hadid Reveals What She Misses The Most And Is Avoiding During Pregnancy

Yes. The two celebs dated in 2015.

Rumours of their romance began swirling when they were photographed out and about together and fans ended up nicknaming them ‘G.I. Joe’.

How long did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas date?

Gigi and Joe reportedly dated for six months.

Why did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas break up?

According to reports, ‘nothing serious happened’ they just found it ‘hard’ to make it work due to their hectic schedules.

A source told People at the time: “Nothing serious happened… it wasn’t a dramatic break up.

“It was just hard to make it work with their schedules.

“They will definitely remain friends.”

