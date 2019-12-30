Caitlyn Jenner Called Daughters Kendall and Kylie 'To Apologise' For Backlash They Received During I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to apologise after she left I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty / ITV

Caitlyn Jenner apologised to her children for the backlash they received while she was in I’m A Celeb.

Caitlyn Jenner was hugely successful in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, winning herself a legion of UK fans during her time on the ITV show.

However, during her time Down Under, the reality TV star’s famous family were criticised for their lack of public support for their father and for the fact none of her relatives were there to greet her when she left the jungle.

Kim Kardashian even spoke out after Caitlyn left the jungle to say none of her family had been contacted by ITV about taking part in the show.

The 70 year old has now defended her family, revealing she apologised to them for the backlash they received while she was away.

Speaking to MailOnline, Caitlyn said: "My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to – they all have businesses and families."

"I was disappointed they were criticised. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise."

Kendall and Kylie decorated their dad's home in time for her arrival. Picture: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins flew out to meet the star, surprising her in her hotel room.

When she eventually flew home to LA, Caitlyn returned to a house full of ‘welcome home’ balloons set up by Kendall and Kylie while she was away.

While the family remained mostly quiet about their dad’s jungle stint, Kendall did upload a heartfelt social media post to share how proud she was of her father.

After receiving criticism for their lack of public support for the star, Kim took to Twitter to claim her family weren’t asked to send in letters or to meet their father upon her exit.

Sharing step-brother Brandon Jenner’s response to a fan on Twitter, Kim wrote: “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

When Brandon was asked by one of his Instagram followers about the family’s lack of mention of their dad, he said: "Honestly, no body reached out to set it up. I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

