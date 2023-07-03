Casa Amor Bombshell Kodie Murphy 'Told Girlfriend He Was Going On A Work Trip’ Before Heading On Love Island

A girl has claimed she was dating Love Island's Kodie Murphy before he went to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Kodie Murphy is said to have a girlfriend outside of the villa after she branded him a ‘liar’ for heading to Casa Amor.

Love Island’s most dramatic segment Casa Amor is already underway - and bombshell Kodie Murphy has blindsided his alleged girlfriend who he is said to have been dating before appearing on the show.

Kodie, 20, was announced as one of the twelve Casa Amor bombshells heading into the villa over the weekend, and it wasn’t long until his alleged girlfriend claimed he had ‘lied’ about appearing on the show.

In a post that has since gone viral, she claimed that Kodie told her he was going away on a work trip before she shockingly found out about his Casa Amor appearance.

12 new bombshells headed on Love Island for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Kodie Murphy is a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Alongside a photo of them together, she penned: “As some of you may know @KodieMurphy and I have been exclusive for some time and now I've come to find out this 'work trip' he was going on was actually Casa Amor.

"Couldn't feel more hurt and disrespected, Kodie you had plenty of time to tell me, however I hope you find what you're looking for.”

"I wish you luck,” she added.

A girl has claimed she was in a relationship with Kodie Murphy before he headed on Love Island. Picture: Twitter

Kodie Murphy's alleged girlfriend has called him out for 'lying' about his Casa Amor appearance. Picture: Twitter

Reacting to the post, one person tweeted: “Kodie was being so shy because he knows he has a girlfriend at home,” while another said: “Kinda hoping someone brings kodie back to the main villa on #LoveIsland and then they put his girlfriend in as a bombshell.”

This comes as the new bombshells have entered the villa to try and turn heads - with Kodie already revealing before heading on the show that he has his sights set on Jess Harding and Leah Taylor.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

