Caroline Flack's Family Life: Inside Ex Love Island Presenter's Relationships With Her Twin Sister, Mum & Dad

Caroline Flack is an aunt to her sister's three kids. Picture: PA

Here's everything you need to know about Caroline Flack's family members, from her twin sister to her parents.

Caroline Flack has a fairly big family, but how many siblings does she have in total?

And did you know she is in fact a twin?! Here's a look inside her relationship with her fam.

Caroline Flack shared this cute throwback on social media. Picture: Instagram

Twin Sister

Caroline is close to her twin sister Jody. Picture: Instagram

Caroline is an aunt to Jody's three children. Picture: Instagram

Caroline’s twin Jody has been posted on the TV hosts’ Instagram page a lot over the years - even though the snaps are mainly cute throwbacks of the pair as children!

She has previously dished on their relationship, telling Daily Express that they're close despite leading very different lives.

The 40-year-old, who is also an aunt to Jody’s kids Zuzu, Willow and Delilah, said: "Jody is a mum with three beautiful children, so we have completely different lives, but we each enjoy the other's life vicariously.

"I’m very lucky to have a twin. We're very close - we shared a bed until we were four and we were in the same class at school - but we're quite different.”

Older brother & sister

Caroline having a laugh with her big bro. Picture: Instagram

Caroline has an older brother, named Paul, who she rarely posts on social media.

However, one snap that made the cut sent fans into meltdown as they branded him ‘hot'.

She also has an older sister, called Elizabeth, who she occasionally shares a throwback of on Instagram.

Caroline has shared family photos on social media. Picture: Instagram

Parents

Caroline as a baby with her mum . Picture: Instagram

Caroline is close to her dad, Ian. Picture: Instagram

She is close to her parents, Ian and Christine, and has been staying with them since she was arrested for allegedly ‘assaulting’ her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline has posted a lot of family photos over the years on social media, where she’s penned heartfelt captions about how much she ‘loves’ and ‘appreciates’ her parents.

