BTS Fans Urge TikTok To ‘Take Legal Action’ Following Band’s Account Being Hacked

BTS' Army was not happy about the boys' account being hacked into. Picture: Getty/TikTok

The BTS Army has called on TikTok to launch an investigation to find out who hacked the K-Pop band’s official account.

BTS fans have been expressing their concern on social media after the band’s official TikTok account was hacked.

The Army has now well and truly shown their loyalty after urging TikTok to get to the bottom of who compromised the boys’ social media account.

It all started when fans started getting suspicious on Tuesday evening [March 9] following the account uploading cartoon clips, which were completely unrelated to the BTS boys; Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, V and Jungkook.

According to NME, more videos were uploaded, which fans then found were originally posted by two users that the band began following.

Not BTS tiktok account getting hacked back to back wtf is going on 😭? pic.twitter.com/uYwy2fwFxk — hi people 💕! (@Lonelyjasm) March 10, 2021

It goes without saying that the Army did all they could to get the boys’ account restored to the one we all know and love.

Fans flooded to Twitter to urge TikTok and the boys’ record label, Bit Hit Entertainment, to get involved and launch an investigation into who was behind it.

One fan wrote: “Hello @BigHitEnt we have noticed that the official account of BTS TikTok has been hacked, please solve this problem and make sure to take legal action. We don’t want anything to harm them.”

Another dedicated Army member penned: “Hello @TikTok support we have noticed that the official account of BTS on TikTok has been hacked, please solve this problem and make sure to take legal action.”

BTS fans were keen to solve the issue. Picture: Twitter

“Not it’s not funny that BTS TikTok account got hacked,” added another concerned fan.

TikTok and Big Hit are yet to comment on the situation.

This comes after it was announced that BTS will be appearing at The Grammys 2021, where the ‘Dynamite’ stars have been nominated for the first time.

They’re also set to perform at the awards show this year after they made their debut performance last year when they joined Lil Nas X for an Old Town Road remix.

