BTS Covers Coldplay's 'Fix You'- Inside Lyrics & Song Meaning
24 February 2021, 16:00 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 16:04
BTS covered Coldplay's iconic song, 'Fix You' during their MTV Unplugged and it's safe to say Army and people around the world are living for it- so what are the lyrics and the touching meaning behind them?
If BTS are good at one thing (they are good at absolutely everything, BTW)- it is taking something and making it popular absolutely everywhere around the whole world with immediate effect.
The most recent example of this phenomenon is their cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' during their MTV Unplugged which saw them sing all in English to Chris Martin's 2005 anthem and some people are only hearing it for the first time now!
Not only are Coldplay particular about who they let cover their music, they even praised the boys' cover, tweeting in Korean it was 'beautiful'.
What a seal of approval!
So, what is the touching meaning behind the song's lyrics?
Let's find out...
Chris Martin, who is the lead singer and primary songwriter of Coldplay, wrote 'Fix You' about his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, when her father died.
Her mother, who is famous actress confirmed this in an interview.
Watch BTS's incredible performance and find the full lyrics to the song below.
Fix You lyrics- Coldplay
When you try your best, but you don't succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
And high up above or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face and I
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face and I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you