BTS Covers Coldplay's 'Fix You'- Inside Lyrics & Song Meaning

BTS bring Coldplay's 'Fix You' back to popularity. Picture: PA Images

By Capital FM

BTS covered Coldplay's iconic song, 'Fix You' during their MTV Unplugged and it's safe to say Army and people around the world are living for it- so what are the lyrics and the touching meaning behind them?

If BTS are good at one thing (they are good at absolutely everything, BTW)- it is taking something and making it popular absolutely everywhere around the whole world with immediate effect.

When Will Music Concerts & Tours Resume In The UK?

The most recent example of this phenomenon is their cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' during their MTV Unplugged which saw them sing all in English to Chris Martin's 2005 anthem and some people are only hearing it for the first time now!

Not only are Coldplay particular about who they let cover their music, they even praised the boys' cover, tweeting in Korean it was 'beautiful'.

What a seal of approval!

So, what is the touching meaning behind the song's lyrics?

Let's find out...

Chris Martin, who is the lead singer and primary songwriter of Coldplay, wrote 'Fix You' about his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, when her father died.

Her mother, who is famous actress confirmed this in an interview.

Watch BTS's incredible performance and find the full lyrics to the song below.

Fix You lyrics- Coldplay

When you try your best, but you don't succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



And high up above or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try you'll never know

Just what you're worth



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



Tears stream down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face and I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face and I



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you