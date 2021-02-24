When Will Music Concerts & Tours Resume In The UK?

When will live music and concerts be back on in the UK? Picture: Little Mix/ The Weeknd

As England's roadmap out of lockdown is revealed when can we expect a return to live music events, festivals and concerts? Here's what we know so far...

As the government announces England's plan for easing COVID-19 lockdown measures to bring the country back to normal, the question everyone wants answered is when live music events and concerts will be able to resume?!

The four step plan to get life back to normal has set June 21st as the provisional date when social distancing measures could come to an end and therefore large groups of people are allowed to gather once more.

When will music events be back on in the UK?

Some acts including Little Mix and The Weeknd have postponed their 2020 tours until 2022 and many more are expected to follow suit in coming months.

This is because many big artists heading out on tours stop at dates across the world, so they have more than just England and the UK to take into consideration when looking into postponing shows.

However, if artists from the UK plan on putting on shows domestically, it could be a very different picture in the coming months.

Are any festivals going ahead in 2021?

Reading and Leeds festival are one of the first major festivals to announce they are planning on going ahead with their August bank holiday festival that has Stormzy and Liam Gallagher headlining.

Glastonbury announced they wouldn't be going ahead with their next festival until 2022 which had been feared to be the case for most until Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest four step plan.

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET'S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

So, it seems like tentative dates are in place, but it is still very early in the year and it can't be said with any certainty for now just what 2021 will hold- we will all have to keep our fingers crossed we can get lost in a crowd at some point soon!

