Primark Reveals Exact Date It Will Reopen After Lockdown

24 February 2021, 10:45

Primark is set to reopen its doors in the next few months.
Primark is set to reopen its doors in the next few months. Picture: PA

When will Primark reopen after lockdown?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

People across the UK have been optimistic about the end of some coronavirus restrictions, following the government’s announcement of their roadmap out of lockdown.

This means that we will finally be able to enjoy outdoor life once again and see with our friends.

England's Steps Out Of Lockdown: A Complete Guide

Boris Johnson outlined the series of steps we will take to allow us to return to some sort of normality.

Following the announcement, Primark released the date they plan on reopening their doors after lockdown.

So, when will Primark reopen in England?

When will Primark reopen after lockdown?

Speaking to this tabloid, a spokesperson for Primark said: “Primark welcomes the news that we have a provisional opening date of 12 April for our stores in England.

"We know our customers will be thrilled and we can’t wait to welcome them back into our stores.

"Our priority will be to do that safely, building on all the lessons we have learnt across our European operations in the past year.”

Primark is set to reopen on April 12.
Primark is set to reopen on April 12. Picture: PA

This comes after retailers across the country, or ‘non-essential shops’, have been shut since January 4.

Other retailers such as John Lewis, H&M and JD Sports have all agreed to allow shoppers back through their doors on the first day where possible, after the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead for non-essential shops to reopen ‘no earlier than April 12’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a hilarious exchange on Instagram.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hilariously Prank Fans Over Spider-Man 3’s New Title

TV & Film

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Ellie Goulding Shares First Stunning Photos Of Baby Bump

The NHS Covid app could be converted into a vaccine passport

NHS App Could Be Converted Into Covid Vaccine Passport

Harry Styles lands a spot on best dressed list

Harry Styles's 'Delightful' Fashion Sense Lands Him A Spot On Best Dressed List

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and Caspar Jopling's first child

Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Caspar Jopling's First Child

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive