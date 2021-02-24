Primark Reveals Exact Date It Will Reopen After Lockdown

Primark is set to reopen its doors in the next few months. Picture: PA

When will Primark reopen after lockdown?

People across the UK have been optimistic about the end of some coronavirus restrictions, following the government’s announcement of their roadmap out of lockdown.

This means that we will finally be able to enjoy outdoor life once again and see with our friends.

Boris Johnson outlined the series of steps we will take to allow us to return to some sort of normality.

Following the announcement, Primark released the date they plan on reopening their doors after lockdown.

So, when will Primark reopen in England?

When will Primark reopen after lockdown?

Speaking to this tabloid, a spokesperson for Primark said: “Primark welcomes the news that we have a provisional opening date of 12 April for our stores in England.

"We know our customers will be thrilled and we can’t wait to welcome them back into our stores.

"Our priority will be to do that safely, building on all the lessons we have learnt across our European operations in the past year.”

Primark is set to reopen on April 12. Picture: PA

This comes after retailers across the country, or ‘non-essential shops’, have been shut since January 4.

Other retailers such as John Lewis, H&M and JD Sports have all agreed to allow shoppers back through their doors on the first day where possible, after the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead for non-essential shops to reopen ‘no earlier than April 12’.

