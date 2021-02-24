Reading And Leeds Festival Confirmed To Go Ahead In 2021

Reading and Leeds festival is set to make a comeback this summer. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Organisers of the Reading and Leeds festivals confirmed that the events are set to go ahead this summer.

Reading and Leeds music festivals have been given the green light to go ahead this summer.

This comes after the government’s announcement on February 22, where Boris Johnson outlined the roadmap to exit lockdown.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the festival’s official page tweeted: “Reading and Leeds 2021.

“Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO.”

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET'S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the headline acts have already been confirmed for the festivals.

Stormzy and Liam Gallagher are set to headline both events, with other artists such as Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi and Disclosure, also expected to perform.

Reading and Leeds fest is set to take place at the end of summer, between 27-29 August.

Reading and Leeds festivals were cancelled in 2020. Picture: Getty

i'm going to cry right now https://t.co/lsO4EXHGxv — ًhar ًlow (@obvinterlude) February 24, 2021

After being forced to cancel the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus outbreak, the events are expected to go all out for this year's event.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, with one writing: “YAAAASSSSS! Need this [sic].”

“I’m going to cry right now,” penned another.

How exciting!

