17 August 2022, 18:17
Brooklyn Beckham talks about his career as a chef whilst driving million-pound sports car...
Brooklyn Beckham was caught on camera calling himself "a chef" as part of a popular TikTok video series.
Content creator Daniel Mac has made a trend out of asking people who drive expensive cars: "What do you do for a living?"
Brooklyn Beckham Addresses ‘Feud’ Between Wife Nicola Peltz And Mum Victoria
Well, the 23-year-old star was in the right place at the right time to be approached by the video-maker whilst he was driving a car that's worth over £1 million!
The son of footballing legend David Beckham and Spice Girl icon Victoria Beckham was spotted in a lavish burgundy McLaren P1 when he was asked the famous question.
Brooklyn seem to recognise Daniel Mac and replied to him in the viral clip: "Oh my god, I know you."
Answering his question about his career, the young Beckham simply said: "I’m a chef."
The opulent sports car is estimated to be worth around $1.2 million, making it come in at just under the million mark in pounds.
The TikTokker quizzed Brooklyn, who recently married actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, asking him: "Are you like the best chef in the world?"
To which he answered: "‘Trying to be."
The 23-year-old then went on to share some advice on 'making it', saying to the camera: "‘Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it."
Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April during a highly publicised luxurious ceremony in April that was reported to cost $4 million.
Nicola Peltz has an estimated net worth of £40 million, whereas her husband's comes in at around £10 million.
At the time of writing, the TikTok has been seen over a whopping 3.4 million times and has racked up 200K likes!
