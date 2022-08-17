Brooklyn Beckham Said His Career As A Chef Paid For His Sports Car

Brooklyn Beckham talks about being a chef. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn Beckham talks about his career as a chef whilst driving million-pound sports car...

Brooklyn Beckham was caught on camera calling himself "a chef" as part of a popular TikTok video series.

Content creator Daniel Mac has made a trend out of asking people who drive expensive cars: "What do you do for a living?"

Well, the 23-year-old star was in the right place at the right time to be approached by the video-maker whilst he was driving a car that's worth over £1 million!

The son of footballing legend David Beckham and Spice Girl icon Victoria Beckham was spotted in a lavish burgundy McLaren P1 when he was asked the famous question.

Brooklyn Beckham has forayed into a culinary career. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn seem to recognise Daniel Mac and replied to him in the viral clip: "Oh my god, I know you."

Answering his question about his career, the young Beckham simply said: "I’m a chef."

The opulent sports car is estimated to be worth around $1.2 million, making it come in at just under the million mark in pounds.

The TikTokker quizzed Brooklyn, who recently married actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, asking him: "Are you like the best chef in the world?"

To which he answered: "‘Trying to be."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed in a lavish wedding in April. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old then went on to share some advice on 'making it', saying to the camera: "‘Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it."

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April during a highly publicised luxurious ceremony in April that was reported to cost $4 million.

Nicola Peltz has an estimated net worth of £40 million, whereas her husband's comes in at around £10 million.

At the time of writing, the TikTok has been seen over a whopping 3.4 million times and has racked up 200K likes!

