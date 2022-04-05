Your Guide To The Bridgerton Series 2 Soundtrack & Every Pop Song Given An Instrumental Cover

Bridgerton series two brings with it another epic soundtrack consisting of instrumental covers of pop songs we all know so well.

You may have watched the entire series of Bridgerton season two already, or you may be working your way through Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) romance, but wherever you’re at with the story, every episode includes a stunning instrumental cover of pop songs we all know and love.

Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ is just one of the pop bangers on the Bridgerton series two soundtrack, while Rihanna’s hit ‘Diamonds’ is another.

The string quartet version of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ was another unmissable addition to the soundtrack as fans became obsessed with the love/hate narrative of Anthony and Kate’s star-crossed love story.

Here’s every instrumental pop cover on the Bridgerton series two soundtrack…

Bridgerton series 2 soundtrack

‘Stay Away’ by Nirvana covered by Vitamin String Quartet

‘Material Girl by Madonna covered by Kris Bowers

‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna covered by Hannah V & Joe Rodwell

‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn covered by Vitamin String Quartet

‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette covered by Duomo

‘Kabhi Khushu Kabhie Gham’’ by Kris Bowers

‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles covered by Steve Horner

‘What About Us’ by P!NK covered by Duomo.

‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris and Disciples covered by Kiris

‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus covered by Midnight String Quartet

Alanis Morissette recently sang along to the orchestral cover in a video shared by Netflix – and the result was simply stunning.

Bridgerton’s music supervisor Justin Kamps spoke to Tudum about the new series’ soundtrack, revealing they always start with pop songs before branching outside of pop for specific moments.

He also revealed ‘Sign of the Times’ was ‘a pretty difficult clearance’ as it took the longest to be signed off on, but once it was approved it was a musical highlight of the series.

Kamps continued: “I was very excited about that because I was just like, ‘This is just a beautiful use.’ So even though it wasn’t a direct, ‘We love this, it felt like, ‘Ah, yes, they approved this, they’re giving their approval.’”

The string version of Harry’s iconic song is played during episode six during a beautiful wedding scene.

