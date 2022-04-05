On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
5 April 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 17:04
Bridgerton series two brings with it another epic soundtrack consisting of instrumental covers of pop songs we all know so well.
You may have watched the entire series of Bridgerton season two already, or you may be working your way through Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) romance, but wherever you’re at with the story, every episode includes a stunning instrumental cover of pop songs we all know and love.
Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ is just one of the pop bangers on the Bridgerton series two soundtrack, while Rihanna’s hit ‘Diamonds’ is another.
Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey's Family Worth Staggering Amount Thanks To Dad's Honey Wealth
The string quartet version of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ was another unmissable addition to the soundtrack as fans became obsessed with the love/hate narrative of Anthony and Kate’s star-crossed love story.
Here’s every instrumental pop cover on the Bridgerton series two soundtrack…
Alanis Morissette’s iconic anthem You Oughta Know can be heard in Season 2 of Bridgerton...— Netflix (@netflix) April 1, 2022
But what would it sound like if @Alanis actually sang along to that orchestral cover? Well, wonder no more! pic.twitter.com/UI2sgJQErQ
Alanis Morissette recently sang along to the orchestral cover in a video shared by Netflix – and the result was simply stunning.
Bridgerton’s music supervisor Justin Kamps spoke to Tudum about the new series’ soundtrack, revealing they always start with pop songs before branching outside of pop for specific moments.
He also revealed ‘Sign of the Times’ was ‘a pretty difficult clearance’ as it took the longest to be signed off on, but once it was approved it was a musical highlight of the series.
Kamps continued: “I was very excited about that because I was just like, ‘This is just a beautiful use.’ So even though it wasn’t a direct, ‘We love this, it felt like, ‘Ah, yes, they approved this, they’re giving their approval.’”
The string version of Harry’s iconic song is played during episode six during a beautiful wedding scene.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital