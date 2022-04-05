Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey's Family Worth Staggering Amount Thanks To Dad's Honey Wealth

5 April 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 16:25

Jonathan Bailey's dad was MD of Rowse Honey
Jonathan Bailey's dad was MD of Rowse Honey. Picture: Alamy / Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, is the son of former Rowse Honey managing director, Stuart Bailey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Bailey has become a household name thanks to his leading role in Bridgerton series two alongside on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma.

But there’s little we know about Jonathan off-screen, as it turns out the 33-year-old has worked as not only an actor, but a dancer and stage performer for years before taking on the Netflix show.

Where You've Seen The Bridgerton Series 2 Cast Before

Jonathan even has a Laurence Olivier Award for his work in Company, which he starred in in 2019 and was awarded Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for starring as Jamie in the stage comedy.

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony in Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Away from the stage and the screen, Jonathan comes from a family linked to a business empire – his dad is Stuart Bailey, the former Rowse Honey managing director and chairman.

In 2006 the company was sold for £70 million to a wellness food giant before it was acquired by an Irish food group in 2015.

The backstory only shows Jonathan was destined to play the part of Anthony Bridgerton, given that Rowse’s logo is of a bee – a detail which Bridgerton fans will know plays an important part of series two.

Jonathan and his sisters grew up in Wallingford, where Rowse’s headquarters are, which is located between Oxford and Reading.

Jonathan Bailey was a stage star before Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey was a stage star before Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

At five years old Jonathan was determined to become an actor after falling in love with a stage production of Oliver! He attended a dance club in Henley-on-Thames and went on to land a role in the 1995 Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Christmas Carol at the Barbican Theatre when he was just seven.

His first major TV role was as journalist Oliver Stevens in the first two seasons of Broadchurch and he also starred in an episode of Doctor Who as an augmented human called Psi.

After that, Jonathan returned to the stage before being cast as the now-famous Anthony in Bridgerton in 2019.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are getting married

Inside Nicola Peltz's Massive Net Worth As She Signs Strict Prenup With Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz dated Anwar Hadid, Justin Bieber and Paul Klein before Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz’s Dating History And Ex-Boyfriends Before Brooklyn Beckham

The Bridgerton series 2 soundtrack consists of some huge pop covers

Your Guide To The Bridgerton Series 2 Soundtrack & Every Pop Song Given An Instrumental Cover
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have banned guests from taking photos at their wedding

Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie...

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star