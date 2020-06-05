Black Lives Matter: 15 Ways To Protect Your Mental Health Right Now & Services Available

We've gathered information about mental health services & self-care tips. Picture: PA

Following the killing of George Floyd, thousands of people have stood in solidarity to fight against injustices in the black community, but what mental health services are available to those struggling right now? We've rounded up some tips to help during this time.

Activists have come together around the world to call for justice for George Floyd following the horrendous killing that took place in Minneapolis on May 29.

With thousands of people joining protests in the UK and the US, amongst other countries, people have been standing in solidarity to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Celebrities, businesses and the public have combined their efforts to try to make a change and eradicate racism after countless black lives have been lost at the hands of police brutality over the years.

While this has been an ongoing problem, the recent killing of George Floyd has shed more media attention on the injustices towards minorities across the world and while the BLM movement is extremely impactful and powerful, it can be draining and exhausting especially to people in the black community.

It’s necessary to make sure you’re taking care of your mental health during times like this and we’ve gathered some self-care tips and services that are available to those who are finding right now to be difficult to deal with mentally.

Peaceful protests have taken place worldwide to show support for BLM. Picture: PA

Self-care tips to protect your mental health

- Take a break from social media and the news: it can be overwhelming to consume too much of it right now so it always helps to take a breather.

- Meditate: there’s a number of playlists available online with calming meditation music, which you can listen to detach yourself from the outside world temporarily.

- Make time for yourself: it’s important to keep yourself in your bubble of what makes you happy, so make sure to set aside time daily to do something that you find therapeutic.

- Exercise: Whether it’s doing a home workout or going for a walk to get some fresh air and clear your mind, exercise can always help to calm the mind.

- Speak to a therapist or trusted mentor: sometimes getting things off your chest can make you feel more relaxed and there are a lot of professionals you can speak to.

- Write things down: express yourself creatively and write down your thoughts to release what’s going on in your head.

- Talk to your peers: the people who know you best can always offer a helping hand to make you feel understood during times like this.

- Listen to podcasts: there are a number of podcasts available that will widen your understanding of black history if you want some independent thinking time about BLM.

- Listen to music: your favourite artists can always cheer you up, even on your worst day!

There are a number of ways to relax your mind and body during these times. Picture: PA

Mental health services available

Black Minds Matter

Therapy for Black Girls

Joint Commissioning Panel for Mental Health - BAME communities

The Black, African and Asian Therapy Network

Black Thrive

Good To Me UK

