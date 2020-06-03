Podcasts To Broaden Your Understanding On Racial Inequality And Black History

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, many are keen to broaden their understanding on white privilege and being anti-racist – and there are a number of informative podcasts educating those who want to do more in the stand against stand against racism and social injustice.

The world has come together following the unlawful death of George Floyd in Minnesota, protesting against police brutality and campaigning for social equality by marching together, donating to the causes making a change, and educating one another on what we can do as individuals to be an active part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As part of broadening your understanding on racial inequality, there are a number of books and documentaries providing the context of everything that has led to the protests, and there is a huge choice of podcasts on such crucial discussions too.

Code Switch

A podcast by NPR strongly recommended for anyone wishing to expand their knowledge on racial inequality, Code Switch is hosted by journalists who address what might be uncomfortable topics head-on.

Their new episode ‘A Decade of Watching Black People Die’ takes a closer look at what has been going on for the last few weeks, as well as similar events that have happened countless times in the last decade.

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

George the Poet is a London-born spoken word performer of Ugandan heritage, as well as a recording artist and social commentator.

In each episode of his podcast he speaks eloquently about his family, inner city life, music, and concurrent affairs and is vocal in his storytelling about matters of race and economic differences.

Come Through with Rebecca Carroll

Writer and producer Rebecca Carroll hosts the Come Through Podcast for “essential conversations” which this year are focused on “race in a pivotal moment for America.”

About Race with Renni Eddo-Lodge

Author of Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About, Race Renni recorded a podcast to take the eye-opening conversation a step further.

As well as discussions on how to be ‘antiracist’, Renni urges listeners changes in race relations can only be made through solidarity.

1619

A podcast from The New York Times, 1619 introduces the 1619 ship which carried enslaved Africans to the English colony of Virginia. Each episode of the podcast details at length the history of slavery and black people in America and how no part of the country has been untouched by their past.

The Groundings Podcast

A series of listens to “decolonise minds one podcast at a time”, the Groundings Podcast combines theory and history with “dialogue, experience, and storytelling.”

Previous episode titles include, ‘The Linkages of Black, Jewish, and Palestinian Solidarity’, ’The School to Prison Pipeline’, and ’The Gentrification of Atlanta’.

The Black Curriculum

The Black Curriculum is a social enterprise founded to address the lack of black British history in the UK curriculum.

Their podcast delivers black British history through discussion and their recent episode on Community and Mobilisation couldn’t be any more relevant right now.

