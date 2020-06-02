5 Powerful Documentaries About Racism

2 June 2020, 14:27

There are a wide range of documentaries which explore racism out there.
Time: The Kalief Browder Story

The 2017 documentary tells the story of Kalief Browder, a 16-year-old boy who spent three years in one of the toughest jails in America - two of those years in solitary confinement - while awaiting trial for allegedly stealing a backpack. His story is utterly heartbreaking.

On the Record

The 2020 documentary is about allegations against music mogul Russell Simmons and how racism often makes it difficult for black women to report allegations of sexual assault.

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Not Your Negro is a 2016 documentary which explores the history of racism in the United States.

It is based on the unfinished manuscript ‘Remember This House,’ which was written by James Baldwin, an American novelist, poet and activist.

Strong Island

Strong Island is a 2017 true-crime documentary about the story of William Ford Jr who was shot dead by a white man in 1992.

13th

13th explores the ‘intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States’.

Its title comes from the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted in 1865, which abolished slavery throughout the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime.

