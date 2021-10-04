Billie Eilish To Headline Glastonbury 2022: Who's Been Replaced From The Original Line-Up

Billie Eilish has been announced as a headline act for Glastonbury's comeback! Here is all the info on alterations to the festival's original line-up.

On Monday, it was revealed that Billie Eilish will be headlining Glastonbury's comeback festival after two years of cancellations.

The 19-year-old star will be the youngest solo act in the event's history to nab the coveted top spot!

Billie Eilish ‘Wanted To Punish’ Texas & Almost Cancelled Show Over Their Abortion Law

In the wake of the news, fans have become curious as to which artist Billie is replacing – no announcements have been made as of yet but the original line-up will be subject to considerable changes...

Billie Eilish is the first artist to be confirmed by Glastonbury
Billie Eilish is the first artist to be confirmed by Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2022?

The famed Somerset festival will be making its long-awaited return on June 24th of next year.

Before 2020's instalment of the event was cancelled the organisers were preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Eilish is the first new act to be announced that wasn't initially pegged to play last year – the rumour mill is whirring with other artists potentially getting involved but nothing is yet to be confirmed.

Glastonbury's 2020 line-up will be altered for 2022
Glastonbury's 2020 line-up will be altered for 2022. Picture: Glastonbury

Who is rumoured to play Glastonbury in 2022?

At the time of writing, Billie is the only confirmed 2022 act.

It's likely that many musician's that were in negotiations for both past attempts of Glastonbury's return will come back next year.

Taylor Swift was set to headline during her 'Lover' era and many fans are theorising online that a Glasto announcement from the pop sensation is imminent.

The likes of Elton John, Dua Lipa and Paul McCartney are also rumoured to be involved.

Taylor Swift was to headline Glastonbury in 2022
Taylor Swift was to headline Glastonbury in 2022. Picture: Getty

We wonder how many of the original artists will 'roll-over' to the next line-up...

We'll keep this page updated with the latest Glastonbury news as more acts are confirmed!

