Billie Eilish gave an impassioned speech. Picture: Getty/Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish revealed why she didn't want to perform in Texas anymore during her latest festival appearance.

Billie Eilish took a moment during a live concert to give a poignant speech about laws in Texas.

The 19-year-old star gave an impassioned performance at the Austin City Limits Festival over the weekend as she used her set to make a statement.

The 'Your Power' singer hit out at Texas' abortion law – legislation that prohibits abortions to be taken place when foetal cardiac activity is detected, this is before many women even know they are pregnant.

Billie Eilish took a moment out of her set for the poignant message. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

The pop prodigy interrupted her set to shed light on the important topic, the screen behind her lit up with the words 'Bans Off Our Bodies' – a slogan that has been adopted by protesters of the Texan law.

Billie got candid with the crowd: "When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show...

"Because I wanted to punish this f*****g place for allowing that to happen here."

Billie didn't want to perform in the state of Texas. Picture: Getty

She didn't mince her words when addressing the audience: "But then, I remembered that it's you guys that are the f*****g victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*** up."

The 'NDA' songstress spoke on the importance of people having autonomy over their bodies, she screamed into the crowd: "My body, my f*****g choice!

The festival-goers erupted into cheers at Elilish's ardent speech.

"I'm sick and tired of old men. Shut the f*** up about our bodies."

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits:



“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

Billie Eilish gave an electric performance in Austin, Texas. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

The strict law was put into legislation on September 1st of this year, protests across the US soon ensued after it went into effect.

Eilish joins a slew of celebrities using their platforms to criticise the stringent move, the likes of Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon and Bella Hadid have all expressed their outrage among many more influential individuals.

