Billie Eilish ‘Wanted To Punish’ Texas & Almost Cancelled Show Over Their Abortion Law

4 October 2021, 14:20

Billie Eilish gave an impassioned speech
Billie Eilish gave an impassioned speech.
Billie Eilish revealed why she didn't want to perform in Texas anymore during her latest festival appearance.

Billie Eilish took a moment during a live concert to give a poignant speech about laws in Texas.

The 19-year-old star gave an impassioned performance at the Austin City Limits Festival over the weekend as she used her set to make a statement.

Billie Eilish Calls Out Security During A Live Show

The 'Your Power' singer hit out at Texas' abortion law – legislation that prohibits abortions to be taken place when foetal cardiac activity is detected, this is before many women even know they are pregnant.

Billie Eilish took a moment out of her set for the poignant message
Billie Eilish took a moment out of her set for the poignant message

The pop prodigy interrupted her set to shed light on the important topic, the screen behind her lit up with the words 'Bans Off Our Bodies' – a slogan that has been adopted by protesters of the Texan law.

Billie got candid with the crowd: "When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show...

"Because I wanted to punish this f*****g place for allowing that to happen here."

Billie didn't want to perform in the state of Texas
Billie didn't want to perform in the state of Texas.

She didn't mince her words when addressing the audience: "But then, I remembered that it's you guys that are the f*****g victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*** up."

The 'NDA' songstress spoke on the importance of people having autonomy over their bodies, she screamed into the crowd: "My body, my f*****g choice!

The festival-goers erupted into cheers at Elilish's ardent speech.

"I'm sick and tired of old men. Shut the f*** up about our bodies."

Billie Eilish gave an electric performance in Austin, Texas
Billie Eilish gave an electric performance in Austin, Texas.

The strict law was put into legislation on September 1st of this year, protests across the US soon ensued after it went into effect.

Eilish joins a slew of celebrities using their platforms to criticise the stringent move, the likes of Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon and Bella Hadid have all expressed their outrage among many more influential individuals.

