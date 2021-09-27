Billie Eilish Calls Out Security During A Live Show

Billie Eilish wasn't afraid to call out the festival security. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram/Getty

Billie Eilish kept it real on-stage as she challenged the crowd control of her latest concert...

During Billie Eilish's latest slive performance she took a moment on stage to call out the security.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old pop sensation delivered an electric set at the Global Citizen Live festival in New York, an event that celebrates music whilst raising funds to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

Billie took a moment out of her setlist to implore security guards to "pay attention" to the crowd – here's what went down.

Billie Eilish is back to performing live. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

During Billie's set she performed her mega-hit 'Everything I Wanted' – however, the songstress interrupted the song to call attention toward some activity in the crowd.

It's not clear what struck Billie's eye from the audience but she put the lyrics on pause to announce into the microphone: "Security, why aren’t you paying attention?"

She momentarily continued the track before saying: "Like for real!"

Billie put on an amazing show at Global Citizen Live. Picture: Getty

reason 111 why I love billie eilish is she is not afraid of calling out her own security for not doing their job pic.twitter.com/GjJGZbs13T — #girlboss🔪😡 (@elliepersence) September 26, 2021

The audience erupted in cheers at the 'Lost Cause' singer's vigilance. Eilish gestured towards an area of the crowd to the guards in hopes that the scene would be dealt with.

After she returned to delivering her lilting tune she momentarily quipped:" One job, please."

The mega-star checked in on her fans, saying: "Everybody good? Are you okay?"

Despite the activity among festival-goers that caused concern to the hitmaker, Billie's return to the stage was a success, with the star calling it one of her best.

Billie didn't hold back when she gushed over the live show when posting a video to Instagram, she wrote: "Last night was one of my all time favorites THANK YOU GOV BALL [sic]."

Many fans took to Twitter to praise the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress' actions – she always has her fans best interests at heart!

