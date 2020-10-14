Billie Eilish Fans Defend Her Against Body-Shaming Troll

Fans of the 'bad guy' singer have taken to Twitter to support her, after Billie Eilish was targeted by an online bully who judged her body.

Billie Eilish has been very vocal about her appearance in the past, including calling out body shamers during an interlude at her concerts.

After previously explaining as to why she wears baggy clothes; to prevent others having an opinion on her physical appearance, the 'bad guy' singer has faced online trolling over her body.

After being photographed in public, wearing a vest and shorts, one troll horribly wrote "in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body."

Since, Billie Eilish's name trended on Twitter after her millions of fans bravely clapped back at the Twitter troll saying that the singer was beautiful.

One wrote "body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly," while another replied, "this is disgusting why tf are you men like this - she’s absolutely beautiful"

Previously, Billie released a visual piece about body shaming, in which she said "You have opinions about my opinions; about my music; about my clothes; about my body.

"Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it; some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching.

"Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares; your disapproval, or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.

Billie Eilish has spoken about body image in the past
Billie Eilish has spoken about body image in the past. Picture: Capital

"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

"The body I was born with - is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

