What Happened With Billie Eilish And Rolling Stone?

Billie has hit out at the publication Rolling Stone. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

After announcing her new album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Billie Eilish hit out at Rolling Stone, but why?

April 8th marked a glorious day for Billie Eilish's fandom, after teasing new music she finally announced her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'.

In an excited post she had told fans that she wouldn't be doing any single releases ahead of its drop because she wants them to experience the album in it's entirety.

The announcement was swiftly followed by lots of excited reactions with people across the world stocked about getting BE3. However, things turned sour pretty quickly.

In a since deleted IG story post Billie wrote "f**k rolling stone", followed by another where she tagged the publication and added a clown emoji saying, "f**k you guys".

But why was Billie so angry? Here's the tea on Billie's beef with Rolling Stone.

Billie Eilish's album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' comes out on May 17th 2024. Picture: Getty

What did Rolling Stone do to Billie Eilish?

When announcing the news of Billie's upcoming album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', Rolling Stone had leaked the tracklist for the album in their article. This was quickly picked up and shared all over the internet.

Rolling Stone amended their article and removed any mention of the tracklist but before they managed to correct their mistake Billie called them out on Instagram. She had been furious about the leak using expletives to express her anger, but her response was deleted soon after.

Billie didn't let this ruin her day of celebrating her new album as she continued sharing fan responses to her announcement and went on to share details of her new merch line dedicated to the project.

Billie called out Rolling Stone on her IG story. Picture: Instagram @billieeilish

'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is being released on vinyl, cassette and CD as well as on streaming platforms on May 17th. This comes after Billie has spoke about the wasteful nature of the vinyl revival in an interview with Billboard.

She had said: "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging... I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is.

"It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right."

People were quick to assume that this was a dig Taylor Swift, who has multiple special edition vinyls coming out for the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department'. However, the 'Happier Than Ever' singer was quick to insist that she wasn't singling anyone out.

Billie Eilish goes on Instagram rant

She took to IG stories and said: "okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article,

“i wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! which i clearly state in the article.”

Billie's website explains the eco-friendly practices she has used to make her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' vinyls as sustainable as possible. It says they're all made from recycled vinyl, the packaging is completely recycled cardboard and paper and it also states that she's ditched shrink-wrap plastic for 100% recycled and re-usable sleeves.

