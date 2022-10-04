Bella Hadid Makes Acting Debut In Comedy Series Ramy

Bella Hadid has stepped into acting after establishing herself as an international supermodel.

Bella Hadid has another achievement to tick off her list after making her acting debut in Hulu comedy series, Ramy.

The supermodel sister of Gigi Hadid has already won multiple awards for her milestones as a model and has even appeared in a handful of music videos over the years, so it’s no surprise she’s decided to tap into the world of the silver screen.

Bella, 25, has joined the third season of the comedy-drama series as a character named Lena. 

The show, which was created by and stars comedian Ramy Youssef, first aired in 2019 and is now three seasons in.

Bella Hadid has made her acting debut
Bella Hadid has made her acting debut. Picture: Alamy
Bella Hadid stars in Ramy season 3 as Lena
Bella Hadid stars in Ramy season 3 as Lena. Picture: Instagram
Ramy castmates May Calamawy, Ramy Youssef and Bella Hadid
Ramy castmates May Calamawy, Ramy Youssef and Bella Hadid. Picture: Instagram

The series centres on an Egyptian family in New Jersey navigating the challenges of being Muslim in America today, and has gone on to be praised for its sensitive and humorous approach to identity.

Ramy has also impressively picked up a number of Golden Globes and Emmys along the way.

Bella, who is half Palestinian on her father’s side, has previously been open about her Muslim faith and often proudly speaks of her heritage in various interviews as well as on social media.

Ramy Youssef created and stars in Hulu series Ramy
Ramy Youssef created and stars in Hulu series Ramy. Picture: Hulu

Bella’s debut in the acting world has since been met with a lot of praise from fans of the show, with many taking to Twitter to express how they’d like to see her star in more acting roles.

“Bella hadid in ramy is everything lol,” wrote one person, while another said: “Bella hadid in ramy...... I will protect her at all costs.”

“Ngl Bella Hadid's character in Ramy kind of iconic, like she's obsessed with the office, doesn't drive, and doesn't entertain Ramy's bulls**t. Love it,” tweeted another.

