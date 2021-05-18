Will Ariana Grande Change Her Surname To Gomez Now She's Married To Dalton?

18 May 2021, 09:59

Ariana Grande could become Ariana Gomez
Ariana Grande could become Ariana Gomez. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande has fans wondering if her new name will in fact be ‘Ariana Gomez’, and it seriously has a ring to it.

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez over the weekend, in an intimate ceremony at their Montecitio home with just 20 guests including their closest friends and family.

The milestone occasion for Ariana and Dalton, who started dating in February 2020, has fans wondering if their pop star idol will be following a centuries-old tradition and take her new husband’s surname.

Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

Ariana Gomez, or even Ariana Grande-Gomez, could become the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer’s new moniker, but first of all let’s take a look at what she’s said in the past about changing her name.

Ariana Grande said she'd eventually drop her surname altogether
Ariana Grande said she'd eventually drop her surname altogether. Picture: Getty

When Ari was engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018 she said she was planning to add his second name to her own, making it Ariana Grande-Davidson.

However, she added she’d eventually drop any second names altogether.

She said to Beats 1: “I feel like I’d eventually just be Ariana: Isn’t that sick? I feel like it’s got a ring to it.”

Ari’s definitely already known as ‘Ariana’, aka legend status, in our opinion, but Grande-Gomez reads beautifully for the times she’s got to sign on any dotted line.

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have been together since the start of 2020
Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have been together since the start of 2020. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The 27-year-old and her real estate agent boyfriend are yet to speak out on the reports they’ve secretly married, but TMZ reported on Monday night they wed in an intimate ceremony at home.

It comes just six months after he popped the question before Christmas and less than a year and a half since they began dating.

