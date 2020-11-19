Ariana Grande To Join Mariah Carey's Christmas Special

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey are on their way to save Christmas 2020. Picture: Mariah Carey/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande will join Mariah Carey’s Christmas special alongside Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Ariana Grande is teaming up with Mariah Carey for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas special, which is set to debut globally next month.

The ‘Positions’ singer will join the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.

Ariana Grande '34+35’ Lyrics Real Meaning Explained

Ariana is a huge fan of Mariah Carey. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ari confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “#MariahsMagicalChristmas coming to @appletv on December 4th (no I’m not okay nor will I ever recover) love you forever @mariahcarey.”

The 'Off The Table' star has always been very open about the fact Mariah is one of her biggest inspirations, so this is a pretty huge deal for the singer!

Excited fans flooded the comments, with one writing: “What the entire universe has been waiting for.”

“Screaming,” wrote another. “You and Mariah?! All we’ve ever wanted!”

A third added: “Ariana and Mariah are coming to save Christmas.”

The star-studded show promises to be a ‘holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry,’ which sounds like just what we all need!

As if that wasn’t enough, Ari, Mariah and Jennifer Hudson will be releasing the soundtrack single and music video for a song they've recorded titled ‘Oh Santa!’

We are getting truly spoilt!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News