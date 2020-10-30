Ariana Grande Admits She Hates The Name Of Her Fandom

30 October 2020, 16:55

Ariana isn't a fan of the term 'Arianators'.
Ariana isn't a fan of the term 'Arianators'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has admitted she hates the name of her fandom in her ‘Positions’ album thank you notes.

Ariana Grande is not a fan of the term ‘Arianators’ which is the name given to her loyal fandom.

The ‘34+35’ singer who released her sixth studio album, ‘Positions,’ on 30th Friday October, made the hilarious confession in the thank you notes of her physical album.

All Ariana Grande’s Sweet Mac Miller References & Lyrics On ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande hates the term 'Arianators' after all.
Ariana Grande hates the term 'Arianators' after all. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

It read: “Thank you to the most loving, incredible fanbase of all time with the ugliest fandom name ever created.

“Seriously, no thank yous for whoever coined the phrase ‘Arianators’.

“You get no thank you.

“Just kidding. Love you all.”

Ariana has opened up about the term before.

Once, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel, she said: “They gave themselves that. I originally was calling them The Ariana Army, then the Tiny Elephants, I don’t know how that came about, but it stuck for a while.”

Jimmy replied: “I think Ariana Army was better because Arianators sounds like something you’d buy at the AutoZone.”

Ariana then opened up about what it’s like when she gets to meet her fans in person.

She said: “Well, there are three things that happen. They either come in very confident and knowing what they want, what poses they want, and they’re like ‘yasss girl!’ with lots of energy.

“Or, they come in crying and can’t say much. Or there are ones that are really, really quiet and their parents are forcing them to be there like ‘you wanted this! hug her, you love her!'”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

HRVY and Maisie Smith have been at the centre of romance rumours.

HRVY Calls Maisie Smith ‘Beautiful’ & Says He’s ‘Excited To See How Things Blossom’

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller had a 'toxic' relationship. But when did they split?

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: Split & Relationship Details

Perrie Edwards has suffered a spinal injury

Perrie Edwards Suffers 'Agonising' Spinal Injury Before Little Mix Drop 'Confetti' Album

Ariana Grande has opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend on 'Positions'. But what's his name?

What Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Name?

Ariana Grande is loved up with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande references Mac Miller in the lyrics on her album 'Positions'.

All Ariana Grande’s Sweet Mac Miller References & Lyrics On ‘Positions’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album