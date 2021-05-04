AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen Makes First TV Appearance Since Horrific Fire Accident

Abbie Quinnen has opened up about the fire accident she was in with her boyfriend, AJ Pritchard. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram/ITV

Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard have opened up about the horrific fire accident which left the dancer with severe burns.

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has opened up about the burns she suffered in her first TV appearance since her horrific fire accident.

The 23-year-old professional dancer and her former Strictly star beau joined Lorraine to discuss what happened after they attempted a YouTube stunt, which went horribly wrong, with the pair recalling the awful moments following.

The couple attempted the tutorial back in January, which saw them dipping a string in some alcohol and lighting a flame to it as they wrapped it around a glass bottle, in an attempt to make a vase from the bottle.

The stunt didn’t go to plan and blew up in Abbie’s face, causing her to undergo three skin grafts as a result of the burns she suffered.

Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard attempted the YouTube stunt in January. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram

Abbie Quinnen suffered major burns following the fire accident. Picture: ITV

Recalling the horrendous incident, Abbie said: “We watched the video straight before we did it, to watch step-by-step and everything and unfortunately it just went horribly wrong.

“I was stood about 4m away from AJ and it went up, straight away, it went straight across the room and it caught my hair instantly and then, unfortunately, my body as well, my clothes.

“At the time, when I was on fire, I was just thinking, ‘How can I survive, how can I get myself out of this situation?’ so I don’t actually remember it being that painful, I think I was just in shock and trying to think how can I put this out, basically.”

AJ went on to admit that Abbie’s cries for help have “haunted” him, as he said: “The two main points for me obviously when it happened and you were rolling on the floor and screaming out my name and obviously trying to put the fire out, that haunts me.”

Abbie Quinnen underwent three skin grafts following the fire accident. Picture: ITV

Abbie Quinnen made her first TV appearance since the fire accident. Picture: ITV

Abbie opened up about the fears she had following the incident, admitting she was scared she’d no longer be able to continue performing, adding: “I think when it happened I was just thinking the worst, my face is never going to look the same again, I’m always going to have scars on my body, I’m never going to be able to dance or perform and do what I love doing, so I instantly thought that was it for me.”

However, her recovery seems to be going well as she added: “Luckily my face is healing really well.”

Abbie now has laser treatment every six weeks and has been advised to stay out of the sun for two years.

She is also encouraged to drink lots of water and eat a lot of protein to help her skin recover.

