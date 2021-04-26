AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen Shares First Face Picture Since Horrific Fire Accident

Abbie Quinnen shared a snap of her face on Instagram after keeping a low profile for three months. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram

Abbie Quinnen, the girlfriend of AJ Pritchard has shared an update on the burns she suffered as she shared new photos showing her face.

By Capital FM

Abbie Quinnen has posted a new photo of her face on social media for the first time since being involved in a horrific fire accident.

The 23-year-old professional dancer and girlfriend of AJ Pritchard suffered serious burns three months ago after a YouTube stunt went horribly wrong.

AJ Pritchard Speaks Out On Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s Horrific Fire Accident After Stunt At Home Went Wrong

Abbie and her former Strictly star beau attempted the YouTube tutorial in January as they tried to make a vase from a glass bottle, which involved them dipping a string in alcohol, wrapping it around the glass bottle and lighting a flame to it.

The attempt went horribly wrong as the bottle blew up in her face, and she's since addressed the scenario in a statement on Instagram, urging her followers to be careful when recreating YouTube videos.

Abbie Quinnen shared a picture of her face for the first time since her horrific fire accident. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram

Abbie has been keeping a low profile on Instagram since the horrific incident and has now shared the first snap of her face since January.

The series of photos shared by Abbie showed her, AJ and some young family members as they took a trip to Bockett’s Farm in Surrey, where they fed some animals.

Abbie received a string of messages from friends and her followers in the comments, which was filled with messages about how “happy” and “gorgeous” the dancer looked as she enjoyed her day out with her beau.

“This is so cute Abbie! You all look so happy, hope you had the best day,” penned one fan, alongside a string of heart emojis.

Abbie Quinnen's followers sent her lovely messages on Instagram. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram

Abbie Quinnen suffered serious burns after the YouTube stunt went horribly wrong. Picture: @abbiequinnen/Instagram

“Love seeing you smile abbie, you deserve the world [heart emojis],” shared another.

AJ previously gave an update on his girlfriend last month, revealing she had undergone three skin grafts.

He told this tabloid that “the most important thing was that the skin grafts worked” as Abbie added on Instagram: “I will be ok!”

