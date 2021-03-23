AJ Pritchard Speaks Out On Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s Horrific Fire Accident After Stunt At Home Went Wrong

By Kathryn Knight

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has been left with serious burns after their attempts to copy a video of turning a glass bottle into a vase went horribly wrong.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, 26, has spoken out on girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s terrifying accident at home which left her covered in burns after they attempted to recreate a viral video.

In January the couple had been trying to cut a glass bottle to create a vase, using string soaked in alcohol, when the bottle blew up in her face.

AJ extinguished the flames and kept his girlfriend, 23, talking while his brother Curtis dashed them to hospital where Abbie was immediately admitted into Intensive Care.

Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard were trying to recreate a video they'd seen turning a glass bottle into a vase. Picture: Abbie Quinnen/Instagram

Opening up about what happened weeks on from the accident, AJ said the ‘seconds dragged out like hours’ as the flames engulfed Abbie.

He said to the tabloids: "Abbie’s hair was on fire. Her top was on fire. Her body was engulfed.

"We had to put wet towels on her to cool her skin, then to get her from the flat in West London to A&E.”

Abbie’s breathing and vision also became effected.

AJ Pritchard kept girlfriend Abbie Quinnen conscious as his brother rushed them to hospital. Picture: Abbie Quinnen/Instagram

AJ added: "The burns were one thing but the most important thing was Abbie’s breathing and sight.

"These are things that were very much a concern, one of the major things with the hospital had to monitor 24/7.”

AJ added that he will seek professional help over the traumatic ordeal as he “will never forget what was seen.”

The dancer has since been left with third-degree burns as doctors tried to save her skin from severe scarring.

She has also undergone three skin grafts, raising fears for her career.

AJ said: “We’re both in the entertainment industry and our faces, our looks, are something that we are grateful for and we do use.”

The ex Strictly star said the skin grafts worked and that the surgeons are pleased with the improvements Abbie has made so far.

