15 November 2020, 17:17

Inside AJ Pritchard's relationship with dancer girlfriend Abbie Quinnen. Picture: Instagram @aj11ace

I'm A Celebrity contestant AJ Pritchard has been in a relationship with professional dancer girlfriend Abbie Quinnen - here's everything you need to know about the partner he'll be missing in Wales.

I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard may not be jetting all the way out to Australia for the ITV series, but he will certainly be away from his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen, for a long period whilst he battles the elements in Wales for the first ever UK based series.

So, who is AJ loved-up with, how did they meet and just when did they get together?

We've got everything you need to know about their relationship as he heads into the castle, here!

The 26-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star has been with his girlfriend, Abbie, since May 2018.

They met when Abbie, 23, who is also a dancer, auditioned for his Get On The Floor Live tour and AJ snapped her up as his girlfriend 'straight away' according to tabloid reports.

With a shared passion and career, it isn't surprising the pair hit it off so quickly and are super loved-up, documenting their time together (and very well toned physiques) on Instagram!

The pair enjoyed lockdown together, most recently celebrating AJ's 26th birthday from home with Abbie pulling out the stops for her boyfriend putting on a party complete with balloons and gifts.

He gushed about her on Instagram, saying: "HAPPY 26th Birthday to me.... Thank You @abbiequinnen for making it so special.. So Many amazing memories already & can’t wait to create many more."

So, what does AJ's equally famous brother, Curtis, who found fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, make of the relationship?

Well, they've joked Curtis, who is always tagging along places with them, is practically 'a part of the relationship', with Abbie telling OK:

"He's like our child! We do everything with him."

No doubt Curtis and Abbie will be spending some family bonding time cheering on AJ whilst he battles the elements in Wales!

So, the pair are serving us serious couple goals and we can't help but wonder how they'll cope with being apart from each other for such a long time after being by each other's sides for most of 2020!

We're looking forward to hearing AJ spill some adorable anecdotes about them on I'm A Celeb, too!

I'm A Celeb kicks off on ITV on Sunday 15th November at 9pm!

