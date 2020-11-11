I’m A Celeb: The Bushtucker Trials Celebrities Will Face In Gwrych Castle

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will have some new Bushtucker Trials for its new castle location. Picture: ITV / Getty

The contestants taking on I’m A Celebrity 2020 will have some brand new Bushtucker Trials to face.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2020 is days away from starting, with the line-up of celebrity contestants confirmed and new pictures of the Bushtucker Trials they will face at Gwrych Castle have just emerged.

In photos from the series’ new home in Wales, crew members were seen peering into a spooky well and firing arrows.

The trials the celebrities have faced in previous years in the Australian jungle have involved water sports, extreme heights, and gruesome eating challenges.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will have a medieval theme to spook the contestants. Picture: ITV

But as the show moves to Wales for 2020, with stars such as AJ Pritchard and Victoria Derbyshire on the line-up, the celebs will have an entirely different calibre of Bushtucker Trials.

ITV are aiming for a spooky, medieval theme to keep the contestants on edge and the castle was surrounded by 100ft ghostly figures on Tuesday as the team tested out some special effects.

Huge flames were also seen shooting into the sky for even more of a terrifying effect.

The line-up for I'm A Celeb 2020 has been confirmed. Picture: ITV

Gwrych Castle is believed by the locals to be haunted, so the crew are playing on this by making the stars’ surroundings extra scary.

The cold and wet conditions in North Wales are likely to be a challenge in itself and the contestants have had brand new costumes created to cope with the harsh weather.

I’m A Celeb is due to start on 15 November, running for just under three weeks.

