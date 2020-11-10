I’m A Celebrity Hires TikTok Stars ‘To Appeal To Younger Viewers'

10 November 2020, 10:27 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 10:41

ITV bosses have hired two TikTok stars ahead of I'm A Celeb 2020
ITV bosses have hired two TikTok stars ahead of I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Rex / Instagram

I’m A Celeb bosses have taken on two TikTok stars to give the series a presence on the video-sharing app.

ITV have hired two TikTok stars to make videos for I’m A Celeb this year, in a bid to reach a younger audience.

What Castle Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 Being Filmed In?

Bosses have reportedly signed Woody and Kleiny, real names Paul Wood and Paul Klein, in a six-figure deal.

The 2020 line-up of I'm A Celeb
The 2020 line-up of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
Woody and Kleiny will be making TikTok videos for I'm A Celeb
Woody and Kleiny will be making TikTok videos for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Woody and Kleiny/Instagram

The social media duo made a name for themselves on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and on YouTube, where they have over 3 million subscribers.

A source told the tabloids: “I’m A Celebrity is going to be very different this year, so bosses are going all out.

“Getting on TikTok is all part of ITV’s plan. It’s perfect to get younger people interested.”

On TikTok the duo have 3.7 million followers and on Instagram they have over 4 million.

Bosses of the show are throwing even more at the series this year, in a bid to make it as entertaining as always despite the move to Gwyrch Castle in Wales from the Australian jungle.

The new line-up was confirmed days before the show’s start date, with the likes of Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Giovanna Fletcher and AJ Pritchard.

However, AJ has thrown plans into chaos after testing positive for coronavirus a week before the launch show.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne drops dreamy range with ASOS

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Giving Us The Little Mix Wardrobe We Dream Of With ASOS Range

Features

Zara McDermott, who cheated on her ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson, is moving to LA.

Zara McDermott Reveals She’s Moving To LA Following Sam Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Larsa Pippen says she was dating Tristan Thompson days before Khloé Kardashian

Larsa Pippen Says She Was Dating Tristan Thompson First & Introduced Him To Khloé Kardashian
Halsey told Vogue Magazine that Harry Styles was a dream collaboration

Halsey Names Harry Styles As One Of Her Dream Collaborations

Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

When Is Dash & Lily Available To Watch?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up