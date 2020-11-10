I’m A Celebrity Hires TikTok Stars ‘To Appeal To Younger Viewers'

ITV bosses have hired two TikTok stars ahead of I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Rex / Instagram

I’m A Celeb bosses have taken on two TikTok stars to give the series a presence on the video-sharing app.

ITV have hired two TikTok stars to make videos for I’m A Celeb this year, in a bid to reach a younger audience.

Bosses have reportedly signed Woody and Kleiny, real names Paul Wood and Paul Klein, in a six-figure deal.

The 2020 line-up of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Woody and Kleiny will be making TikTok videos for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Woody and Kleiny/Instagram

The social media duo made a name for themselves on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and on YouTube, where they have over 3 million subscribers.

A source told the tabloids: “I’m A Celebrity is going to be very different this year, so bosses are going all out.

“Getting on TikTok is all part of ITV’s plan. It’s perfect to get younger people interested.”

On TikTok the duo have 3.7 million followers and on Instagram they have over 4 million.

Bosses of the show are throwing even more at the series this year, in a bid to make it as entertaining as always despite the move to Gwyrch Castle in Wales from the Australian jungle.

The new line-up was confirmed days before the show’s start date, with the likes of Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Giovanna Fletcher and AJ Pritchard.

However, AJ has thrown plans into chaos after testing positive for coronavirus a week before the launch show.

