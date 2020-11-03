How I’m A Celebrity 2020 Is Going Ahead Amid The Pandemic

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins in a few days and a number of changes have been made to ensure the series can go ahead safely in 2020.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants are preparing for the show to start on 15 November, but the ITV series will look entirely different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest change to the series is of course its new location in Wales instead of the usual three weeks in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb Crew Swapping Gold Coast For Caravan Park In Wales

If you can’t keep up with all the changes to 2020’s version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, this might just answer some of your questions...

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 being filmed?

Gwrych Castle is the 2020 home of I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

For the first time ever, I’m A Celebrity is taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, worlds away from its usual Australian jungle setting.

Gwrych Castle, a Grade I listed country house, is in the Welsh countryside and is believed by the locals to be haunted – an idea ITV will likely use to scare this year’s contestants.

Do the celebrities have to isolate before I’m A Celeb’s start date?

I’m A Celebrity’s contestants will have to isolate for two weeks before entering the castle, meaning the brand new line-up are already in quarantine in preparation.

However, their partners, children and other family members can join them so they don’t get lonely.

It’s believed the celebrities are staying in luxury cottages and hotels nearby to Gwrych Castle.

Usually, celebrities arrive alone in Australia and have no contact with the outside world from the moment they arrive.

How are the production team safely filming I’m A Celeb this year?

I'm A Celeb 2020 begins on 15 November. Picture: Rex

The production crew on I’m A Celeb have strict measures in place to make sure social distancing is adhered to on set and the numbers of staff members are limited.

This includes proximity monitors, so that a device buzzes and flashes if two people come closer than two metres.

Richard Cowles, ITV Studios entertainment director said at a recent Royal Television Society Event: “In terms of the technology, we’ve for example, with the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all of our camera positions and everything done off-site without having to go there.

He continued: “All the camera positions, the lens length – all of that sort of stuff can be done. We’re even going to have our edits in London to try to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales and to reduce the number of people that could potentially spread Covid.”

Where will the celebrities stay in I’m A Celebrity this year?

The celebrities will be staying at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty

The celebrities will be setting up camp in Grywch Castle, therefore the stars will be faced with much colder temperatures than the Australian jungle.

The celebs have been given an updated uniform to keep them warm, after previous series typically saw the contestants in t-shirts and shorts.

Is the lockdown going to affect I’m A Celebrity 2020?

The ‘firebreak lockdown’ in Wales is due to end on 9 November, a few days before the launch date so the new new series won’t be affected.

As the series will be filmed in Wales, it shouldn’t face any complications in regards to the England lockdown which will be in place from 5 November to 2 December.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!