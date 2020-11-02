I’m A Celebrity November Start Date ‘Confirmed’ Amid National Lockdowns

2 November 2020, 09:57

I'm A Celeb 2020 starts in the middle of November
I'm A Celeb 2020 starts in the middle of November. Picture: Rex / Getty

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is due to start on ITV in less than two weeks, taking place in Wales for the first time ever.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Has reportedly had its start date confirmed, despite Wales being in a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown and England heading into the same restrictions from Thursday.

According to Mirror Online, the start date for I’m A Celeb 2020 is less than two weeks away on Sunday 15 November.

I’m A Celeb Crew Swapping Gold Coast For Caravan Park In Wales

The series usually begins in Australia on a Sunday in the middle of November, before running for three weeks in the jungle.

However, this year the show will take place from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The series is still expected to run for three weeks.

Since the summer, ITV production crew have been working at the castle to make it fit for the celebrities to stay in as well as preparing all of the terrifying challenges they’ll have to face.

ITV have been preparing Gwrych Castle for I'm A Celeb for months
ITV have been preparing Gwrych Castle for I'm A Celeb for months. Picture: Getty

Wales is in the midst of its two-week ‘firebreak’ lockdown, which is expected to end on 9 November, but I’m A Celeb’s crew have been permitted to continue working on the site.

Celebrities rumoured to be heading into the castle this year are Vernon Kay, Sir Mo Farah, AJ Pritchard and Shane Ritchie.

The celebs are believed to be in isolation at the moment, in preparation for the series.

