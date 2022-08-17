Cheetah Girls' Adrienne Bailon Welcomes First Baby With Husband Israel Houghton: The Baby’s Gender, Name & More

Adrienne Bailon has welcomed her first child with husband Israel Houghton. Picture: @adriennebailon/Instagram/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child together - here’s what they’ve named their baby and whether they welcomed a baby boy or girl.

Adrienne Bailon has become a mum for the first time after announcing she’s welcomed a baby boy with her husband Israel Houghton!

The Cheetah Girls actress and former co-host of The Real shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, as she held her baby in her arms alongside her beau.

Khloé Kardashian Will Have Sole Custody Of Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson

Where Is Adrienne Bailon Now? Here's Rob Kardashian's Cheetah Girls Ex-Girlfriend Now

Although Adrienne hasn’t disclosed a lot of information about her newborn, she revealed she welcomed her son via surrogate.

The Disney star also shared that she and her husband have adorably named their baby boy Ever James.

Adrienne Bailon welcomed her first baby via surrogate with Israel Houghton. Picture: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton got married in 2016. Picture: @adriennebailon/Instagram

In a black-and-white Instagram post, the former 3LW singer wrote: “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye….

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," she shared.

Adrienne added: “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude," the new mom continued. "Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”

Celebs and friends of the former Disney star rushed to comment on the post, congratulating the new mama.

Adrienne Bailon welcomed her first child via surrogate. Picture: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Celebs rushed to congratulate Adrienne Bailon on becoming a mum. Picture: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian, who recently welcomed her second baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, shared a heartfelt message with Adrienne, who formerly dated Khloe’s younger brother Rob Kardashian.

“I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second," wrote the mum-of-two.

Adrienne’s former The Real co-host and new mama Jeannie Mai Jenkins commented: “HE IS HERE!!!! Lord thank you for this gift You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade. Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that's bout to light up our world! We've been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco's ready for matching outfits."

The couple’s baby boy already has an Instagram account up and running, and although he has no posts just yet, he’s already gained an impressive 17.6K followers!

Adrienne and Isreal, who has four children from a previous relationship; Mariah, Jordan, Milan and Israel, tied the knot in November 2016.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital