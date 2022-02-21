Adele's Las Vegas Residency Set To Be Rescheduled For Summer

21 February 2022, 12:13

Adele could be returning to Las Vegas
Adele could be returning to Las Vegas. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele has reportedly been in discussions about a summer return to Las Vegas as she hopes to reschedule her residency.

Adele's postponed Las Vegas residency may be getting rescheduled for a summer run after it was axed last month.

The 'Easy On Me' songstress cancelled her string of shows just days before she was set to take to the stage at Ceaser's Palace The Colosseum, it was due to begin on January 21.

Adele Is Living Her Best Life In London As She Takes Over Stage At G-A-Y

The 33-year-old's team is reportedly in talks with the Las Vegas venue to secure concert dates between June and September later this year.

Fans began to worry that the residency wouldn't take place after the event's programme for Ceaser's Palace revealed a fully booked Spring season.

Adele is in talks with Ceaser's Palace about her residency
Adele is in talks with Ceaser's Palace about her residency. Picture: Alamy

Country singer Keith Urban has filled the March/April slot that replaced the 'Weekends with Adele' schedule.

The venue is booked with the likes of Rod Stewart and Sting until June 18 – making way for a possible Las Vegas return by the '30' songstress.

Adele is performing at British Summer Time for two nights at the beginning of July, with her team hoping she can complete a run of shows in the Nevada city before returning to the UK.

An insider told the tabloids "that is the scheduling that would make the most sense".

Adele's residency was due to begin on January 21
Adele's residency was due to begin on January 21. Picture: Alamy

The 'I Drink Wine' singer has reportedly made it clear "that next year is not an option" with her team being keen to lock-in the Las Vegas dates.

The source revealed: "Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed very soon."

Adele FaceTimed her fans in the aftermath of the cancellation to personally apologise for the last-minute change.

She broke the news with a tearful announcement video in January, saying: "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

The 'Weekends with Adele' slot was replaced by Keith Urban
The 'Weekends with Adele' slot was replaced by Keith Urban. Picture: Alamy

"We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," she said in her post online.

Fans are holding out hope that they may be able to see the pop icon live in concert in just a few short months.

