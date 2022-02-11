Adele Is Living Her Best Life In London As She Takes Over Stage At G-A-Y

By Capital FM

Adele is making the most of being in her hometown, enjoying a wild night out on Thursday.

Adele came home to London earlier this week for the BRIT Awards and has been letting her hair down since winning three awards on the night, including Best Album, Best Artist and Best Song.

On Thursday night she partied at club G-A-Y, guest-judging their ‘Porn Idol’ competition and joined host of the show, Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, on the stage.

In videos which have since emerged from the evening, Adele can be seen partying with her mates, singing along to ‘It’s Raining Men’ and even dancing around the pole when she took to the stage.

Adele won three awards at The BRITs on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

She also whipped off her blazer after it seemingly broke, but clung to keep it together when she joined Cheryl on stage.

Adele was tasked with picking a winner of the club’s ‘Porn Idol’ event, telling the female dancer: “I’m going to go with my girl! I know I've had a lot of s**t the last couple of days.

“You were great but... we love females, f**king females don't we. Yes I pick her, I can see you're f**king beautiful, f**king lovely, f**king confident with all these men around. We love being f**king females don't we.”

Adele's had a busy week back in London. Picture: Getty

ADELE IS SO DRUNK pic.twitter.com/P7ZjnFtNX8 — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) February 11, 2022

Her speech echoed what she said at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday when she won ‘Artist of the Year’ – a new category replacing the best male and female solo categories.

She told the crowd: “I understand why this award has changed, but I love being a female artist.”

Her night out came after she joined The Graham Norton Show for a far more civilised event.

Host of the evening Cheryl Hole posted some photos with the '30' icon on Instagram, writing: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

