Adele Is Living Her Best Life In London As She Takes Over Stage At G-A-Y

11 February 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 12:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele is making the most of being in her hometown, enjoying a wild night out on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele came home to London earlier this week for the BRIT Awards and has been letting her hair down since winning three awards on the night, including Best Album, Best Artist and Best Song.

On Thursday night she partied at club G-A-Y, guest-judging their ‘Porn Idol’ competition and joined host of the show, Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, on the stage.

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

In videos which have since emerged from the evening, Adele can be seen partying with her mates, singing along to ‘It’s Raining Men’ and even dancing around the pole when she took to the stage.

Adele won three awards at The BRITs on Tuesday
Adele won three awards at The BRITs on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

She also whipped off her blazer after it seemingly broke, but clung to keep it together when she joined Cheryl on stage.

Adele was tasked with picking a winner of the club’s ‘Porn Idol’ event, telling the female dancer: “I’m going to go with my girl! I know I've had a lot of s**t the last couple of days.

“You were great but... we love females, f**king females don't we. Yes I pick her, I can see you're f**king beautiful, f**king lovely, f**king confident with all these men around. We love being f**king females don't we.”

Adele's had a busy week back in London
Adele's had a busy week back in London. Picture: Getty

Her speech echoed what she said at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday when she won ‘Artist of the Year’ – a new category replacing the best male and female solo categories.

She told the crowd: “I understand why this award has changed, but I love being a female artist.”

Her night out came after she joined The Graham Norton Show for a far more civilised event.

Host of the evening Cheryl Hole posted some photos with the '30' icon on Instagram, writing: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first baby

Lottie Tomlinson Pregnant With Her First Baby With Lewis Burton

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye's claims

Billie Eilish Hits Back At Kanye West After He Demands Apology For Travis Scott 'Diss'

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Niall Horan has been spending lots of time in the studio

Niall Horan Tells Fans That He’s Working On New Music

Kylie Jenner fans have found clues about her baby name

Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Name ‘Uncovered’ As Fans Notice She’s Been Dropping Clues For Months

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star