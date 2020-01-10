This Week's New And Best Music, Including Selena Gomez, Khalid And Halsey

With Selena Gomez dropping her album 'Rare', she joins the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Mac Miller

The likes of Louis Tomlinson, BTS and Cardi B are all set to release albums in 2020, so that can only mean one thing - brand new music.

Check out all of the latest releases from your favourite artists every Friday...

> Grab Our App To Hear All Of Your Favourite Tunes Every Week

'Rare' - Selena Gomez 'Rare' - Selena Gomez. Picture: iTunes 'Rare' is the third single from Selena Gomez's highly anticipated third solo studio album of the same name, following 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now'. Fans praised Selena for her honest, real lyrics such as "And I bet there is sombody else out there, to tell me I'm rare."

'Life is Good' - Future feat. Drake 'Life Is Good' - Future feat. Drake. Picture: iTunes Having teamed up several times in the past - even dropping their mixtape 'What A Time To Be Alive' in 2015 - Drake and Future collaborated again on their new single 'Life Is Good'. The music video sees the pair work as chefs, IT workers and mechanics, as the likes of Lil Yachty and 21 Savage make appearances.

'You should be sad' - Halsey 'You should be sad' - Halsey. Picture: iTunes "No, you're not half the man you think that you are," sings Halsey, as she destroys a troublesome ex in her new song, 'You should be sad'. This is the latest single from her upcoming album, 'Manic', which will see Halsey collaborate with the likes of BTS' Suga and Dominic Fike.

'Good News' - Mac Miller 'Good News' - Mac Miller. Picture: iTunes Mac Miller's family have released one of his previously unheard tunes, 'Good News' as well as details of his posthumous album, 'Circles'. Many of his followers felt emotional after hearing the song, with some even claiming that it sounded like he'd written his own eulogy.

'Diamonds' - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani 'Diamonds' - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani. Picture: iTunes Last year saw Megan Thee Stallion and Normani tease their fans with news that they could be collaborating. Thanks to Margot Robbie's upcoming superhero flick, Birds of Prey, they finally have. Halsey and Normani's former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Lauren Jauregui, also make appearances on the film's soundtrack.