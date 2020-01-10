This Week's New And Best Music, Including Selena Gomez, Khalid And Halsey
10 January 2020, 07:32 | Updated: 10 January 2020, 11:38
With Selena Gomez dropping her album 'Rare', she joins the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Mac Miller
The likes of Louis Tomlinson, BTS and Cardi B are all set to release albums in 2020, so that can only mean one thing - brand new music.
Check out all of the latest releases from your favourite artists every Friday...
Friday, 10 January 2020
'Rare' - Selena Gomez
'Rare' is the third single from Selena Gomez's highly anticipated third solo studio album of the same name, following 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now'.
Fans praised Selena for her honest, real lyrics such as "And I bet there is sombody else out there, to tell me I'm rare."
'Life is Good' - Future feat. Drake
Having teamed up several times in the past - even dropping their mixtape 'What A Time To Be Alive' in 2015 - Drake and Future collaborated again on their new single 'Life Is Good'.
The music video sees the pair work as chefs, IT workers and mechanics, as the likes of Lil Yachty and 21 Savage make appearances.
'You should be sad' - Halsey
"No, you're not half the man you think that you are," sings Halsey, as she destroys a troublesome ex in her new song, 'You should be sad'.
This is the latest single from her upcoming album, 'Manic', which will see Halsey collaborate with the likes of BTS' Suga and Dominic Fike.
'Good News' - Mac Miller
Mac Miller's family have released one of his previously unheard tunes, 'Good News' as well as details of his posthumous album, 'Circles'.
Many of his followers felt emotional after hearing the song, with some even claiming that it sounded like he'd written his own eulogy.
'Diamonds' - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
Last year saw Megan Thee Stallion and Normani tease their fans with news that they could be collaborating. Thanks to Margot Robbie's upcoming superhero flick, Birds of Prey, they finally have.
Halsey and Normani's former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Lauren Jauregui, also make appearances on the film's soundtrack.
'Eleven' - Khalid
Whilst we eagerly await for Khalid to name his second album, he has been sprinkling singles from it throughout the year, including his latest, 'Eleven'.
Throughout the tune, Khalid serenades his crush with lyrics such as "Late at night, eleven, we're cruisin'. Lately, I've been watchin' your movements."
Friday, 2 January 2020
'Yummy' - Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is set to make 2020 his. He is rumoured to be touring, releasing an album and airing a documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, all within the next 12 months.
And he kicked off the new decade with his love letter to his wife, Hailey Bieber, 'Yummy', which has proven a hit with fans... Even if his distorted chin in the music video freaked them out.
'Changes' - Lauv
Ahead of his album, '~how i’m feeling~', being released on 6 March, Lauv has ripped up the rulebook with his new song, 'Changes'.
Lauv gets real about starting again, after he apparently wrote the song during a period where he wasn't quite content with who he was.
'On Somebody' - Ava Max
Ava Max has proven she was one of the year's biggest pop stars with the likes of 'So Am I' and 'Torn', and she doesn't expect that to change coming in to 2020.
"Heartbreak is a motherf*****," brutally sings Ava Max at the very beginning of her hit, 'On Somebody'.
'Wrong Direction' - Hailee Steinfeld
Fans were left speculating every hidden meaning and reference in Hailee Steinfeld's 'Wrong Direction', after they believe she was addressing her relationship with One Direction's Niall Horan.
Whilst she is yet to confirm or deny the inspiration behind the track, she did post a cryptic snap on Instagram, stating she was "thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak".
'Chills' - Why Don't We
Why Don't We ended the decade pretty impressively, with their twelfth song of the year.
'Chills' was penned the group, as well as Maroon 5's Michael Pollack and Lauv.