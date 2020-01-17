Eminem Criticised For "Ariana Grande Concert" Lyric About Manchester Bombing On New Album

Eminem controversially references "Ariana Grande concert" on his new album. Picture: Getty Images

Eminem has been criticised for a lyric about an "Ariana Grande concert" on his new album 'Music To Be Murdered By', which appears to be in reference to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Eminem has received criticism over a reference to the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album.

The 47-year-old rapper surprise released his eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By on Friday, which includes a controversial lyric that appears to be about the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 which killed 22 people.

> Ariana Grande Sued By Same Paparazzi For Second Time For Using Their Photo On Her Instagram

The album's second track 'Unaccommodating' features the line "I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert," followed by an explosion sound effect.

Ariana Grande fans have strongly criticised Eminem for trying to make a "joke" about the bombing and #EminemIsOverParty has been trending on Twitter following the album's release.

MTV EMAs 2017 - Show. Picture: Getty

"Eminem really just referenced the Manchester bombing where 22 people were killed... how disgusting, it’s time to cancel this trash and Young MA to [sic] for thinking this song was ok," tweeted one user.

"i wish i could unhear this. This is so low & disgusting. this isn’t something to joke about for money & clout! i can’t believe this would even cross his mind," another user wrote.

i wish i could unhear this. this is so low & disgusting. this isn’t something to joke about for money & clout! i can’t believe this would even cross his mind. imagine stanning him, couldn’t be me! anyway stream circles by mac miller #eminemisoverparty pic.twitter.com/aCnJdTdq8g — talia ✰ (@posemarais) January 17, 2020

Eminem fans have responded by resurfacing a tweet from the rapper following the attack, where he encourages his followers to make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the families of those killed and injured.

"a lot of his music is fiction he’s a good person," wrote one user in defence of the rapper.

a lot of his music is fiction he’s a good person pic.twitter.com/wMBL5CW1kN — jan (@chronicgthang) January 17, 2020

Twenty-two people died after an explosion as people were leaving the Manchester Arena following a concert by Ariana Grande as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. 139 people were wounded and hundreds suffered psychological trauma.

Ariana Grande and her team have yet to comment about the lyric in question.

It's not the first time that Eminem has been accused of making light of terrorist attacks in his music. In 2003, he referenced the September 11 attacks in 50 Cent's song Get Rich Or Die Tryin' album track 'Patiently Waiting'.

"S*** what you know about death threats, cause I get a lot / Shady Records was 80 seconds away from The Towers / Some cowards fucked with the wrong building / They meant to hit ours," he rapped on the song.

> Download Capital's App For All The Latest News & Videos