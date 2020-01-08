Ariana Grande Sued By Same Paparazzi For Second Time For Using Their Photo On Her Instagram

Ariana Grande sued for posting photos of herself. Picture: Getty Images

The '7 Rings' singer has ben accused of 'failing to learn her lesson' as the same photographer sues her again for posting an image of herself onto her Instagram.

Ariana Grande is being sued by the same paparazzi photographer for the second time for posting his images of her onto her Instagram page, followed by 170 million people as he accuses her of 'failing to learn her lesson', according to The Blast.

Ariana Grande Hits Back At Fan's Surgery Claim & Insists Her Nose Is Real

The publication obtained court pages which reveal a New York-based photographer Robert Barbera is suing the 26-year-old, who "ran [his] Photograph on their Instagram Story on their Instagram Page to promote their brand and clothing by saying 'My Merch Is So Cute and Comfy, Swipe Up To Get Da Look' on the Photograph."

This isn't the first time he's sued her, with the 'NASA' singer settling a $50,000 lawsuit over the use of another image.

The pap argues he makes a living selling prints of photographs he takes and Ari has used his images without permission and to promote her album, Sweetener, when it was released back in 2018.

She is far from the first celebrity to face this type of lawsuit, with the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and J-Lo also sued for posting photos of themselves, and many see it as unfair.

Her fans heave leapt to her defence, arguing the star is constantly photographed without her consent, something she has never protested about, so to be sued over her own image isn't fair.

One fan tweeted: "Ariana grande is being sued for posting a picture that a paps took of her on ig &because she posted it he’s claiming she’s sealing his work... like what the f***."

"Being sued for posting a picture someone took of yourself. Like can she sue him for taking a pic without her consent."

Ariana Grande fans not happy she's being sued. Picture: Twitter/@prettynative00

The way Ariana is getting sued again for posting a picture of herself we- — lex (@itsyagurl21) January 7, 2020

you’re meaning to tell me ariana got sued by the same guy again- — 𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐬𝐚♡ (@selflovegrxnde) January 8, 2020

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News