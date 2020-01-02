From Justin Bieber And Little Mix To Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato: 2020 Albums We Can't Wait To Hear

New music coming in 2020. Picture: Getty/Instagram

2020 is set to be a year for great music, with artists like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber making their comebacks.

As we embark on a new decade, it's only right to add to the new year vibes with some bangers.

We are patiently waiting for new albums from a lot of artists who promised fans 2020 bops.

From Justin Bieber's new era to Selena Gomez's comeback to music, here are the albums we cannot wait to be blasting through our speakers in the next 12 months...

Justin Bieber

JB is set to release his first album in five years, following 2015's 'Purpose'.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, he didn’t specify a date for his new album but he has been sharing the hashtag #Bieber2020, which could be the name for the next LP.

His upcoming single, 'Yummy' is dropping January 3 and will be the first teaser into the 'I Don't Care' singer's new record.

Justin Bieber is dropping new music. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez

Selena is set to make her musical comeback after dropping two back-to-back hits in October 2019.

'Lose You To Love Me' outlined the former Disney star's heartache following her split from Justin in 2018.

The 27 year old then dropped 'Look At Her Now', empowering self-love and we are excited to see the upcoming tracks on her new, self-titled album, which will drop on January 10.

Her last album, 'Revival', was released in December 2015, so it will be almost exactly four years since she has released an album, and has revealed to fans it's set to be one of the most personal and raw to date.

Halsey

Halsey has been gearing up fans for the release of her third album, 'Manic', which is set to drop on January 17.

The 'Graveyard' singer recently took to Instagram to share her track list with fans and the song titles have sent social media into a meltdown after she tagged BTS’s Suga, rapper Dominic Fike and Alanis Morissette in the post.

Here’s the track list:

1. Ashley

2. Clementine

3. Graveyard

4. You Should Be Sad

5. Forever… (Is A Long Time)

6. Dominic’s Interlude

7. I Hate Everybody

8. 3 AM

9. Without Me

10. Finally // Beautiful Stranger

11. Alanis’ Interlude

12. Killing Boys

13. Suga’s Interlude

14. More

15. Still Learning

16. 929

Little Mix

Little Mix have been busy in 2019 and it seems things will continue for the 'Power' singers as they are set to release some tunes.

After cancelling the Australian leg of their world tour in October, they confirmed the reason was to focus on new music.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying: “We are really sad to announce that we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

"We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows. This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music."

A source told Daily Mail the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers are also taking this time to focus on their new show, Little Mix: The Search.

Little Mix confirmed they're working on new music. Picture: Twitter

They said: “Auditions begin early next year with commitments throughout Spring, leaving no time for the band to record their upcoming sixth album. They had to choose between touring Australia or recording a new album.

“After a lot of thought they decided that it would be better to record new music, and tour Australia later. They are gutted to cancel the Australian dates and let down the fans there, but hope they understand that this was their only window to record new music for 2020.”

Although some fans expressed their disappointment on social media, they're all excited for some new bangers from the girls!

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has revealed to fans that she will keep her social media silence until she is ready to drop her new album D7.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer took to Instagram to share the news with her 75.7million followers, writing: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, has also shared clips on his Instagram story with the star recently, confirming new music is on its way and teased fans with a tiny snippet of what is to come.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's new album 'Future Nostalgia' is in the works as the singer promises to deliver another set of chart-smashing songs.

The 'Don't Start Now' singer's first self-titled album has been a worldwide success thanks to the likes of tunes such as 'Hotter Than Hell', 'Blow Your Mind' and 'New Rules'.

However it looks like Dua isn't finished yet – last year she confirmed she'll be bringing out another LP full of tracks "you can dance to".

With fans anticipating the title of her second album, she revealed the name in the most iconic Instagram post ever!

Sharing a fire bikini picture with her followers, she wrote: "Swipe for album title," which revealed a zoomed in snap of her new tattoo, which read: "Future Nostalgia."

Normani

Normani recently did a stunning shoot for V Magazine, where she spoke about her plans for her first solo project.

She said: “I am definitely going to be prioritizing real-life experiences and making sure it’s my truth – me as a woman, right now.

“[It] will finally allow people… to get to know the real me, the real Normani.”

During an interview with an LA based radio station, she revealed her plans for an early 2020 release.

She said: “I have been working on [the album] for a while now, I think [the] tour kind of took out a lot of time. You know with me being away I try to get away into the studio as much as I can on the road.

“For the most part now that I’m back I just want to finish everything. I’m probably more than halfway there so it’s really just finalising and perfecting it. It’s going to be worth the wait.”

Rihanna

We have been waiting for Riri's album since what feels like forever!

We know that Rihanna has been in the studio at various points across the past year, but so far she hasn't confirmed a release date for R9.

Ever since she released her album 'Rated R', Ri has mainly released her albums in November, although her last album 'ANTI' was released in January, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that she drops her new album over the next few months.

In her interview with Vogue for their November issue, the 'Lemon' hitmaker was quizzed about her next album's release date and she admitted she feared the Navy's reaction after being asked the question.

After grimacing at the question, Rihanna said: "No, oh my God, they’re gonna kill you for that! And they’re going to kill me more! I’m talking the Navy—my scary fans... But they’ve earned it – They got me here.”

And when she was quizzed by Anna Wintour herself on the release date, she simply said: "Pending" before pretending to hide from the Navy.

She even took to Instagram over Christmas to post a clip of a dog dancing, with the caption: "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

Hurry up Riri, we're waiting!

