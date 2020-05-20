When Is The Best Time To Post On TikTok?

Here's how to master times for posting on TikTok. Picture: PA/TikTok

A lot of TikTok users have been taking part in all the challenges, but when is the best time to post them?

With loads of TikTok stars around, from Charli D’Amelio to ‘In My Head’ singer Jason Derulo, fans have been wondering when the best time is to post content to reach the most-followed status.

Since there’s a lot of videos circulating the app, because of all the viral challenges and dances, it can be hard for your video to make the FYP page.

Let’s be honest, you’d be lying if you said you haven't become an aspiring TikTok’er during lockdown as well, so we have gathered some information to understand the best posting times for your content to be seen and rake those likes in!

So, when is the peak time to post on TikTok? Let’s take a look…

When is the best time to post on TikTok?

There are a couple of different opinions to take into account when trying to grow your following on TikTok.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, they shared a timetable of the best timings during the week, that will enable your content’s views to maximise.

Most of the chart they shared shows early morning or late at night, as well as after school or work hours - which is quite predictable as this is when people are likely to be scrolling on their phones the most.

However, Sammy Alderson, the Official Lens Creator at Snapchat, has suggested there is no real best time.

TikTok users are trying to reach a wider audience. Picture: Influencer Marketing Hub

On a website, he shared: "Given how international social media audiences are you are going out to multiple timezones every time you post and will likely have followers all across the world.

“Even if the majority of your followers are in one timezone, the way the algorithm works on TikTok (and Instagram, FB, etc for that matter) means that your content will be shown at a completely different time to when you post it.

"We rarely see content chronologically on social media these days.”

You could also always give it a test-run and see for yourself when is best for you by posting at different times throughout the day, and after two weeks or so you can analyse which videos have had more interaction.

