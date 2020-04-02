Why Do People Comment 'FYP' On TikTok & What Does It Mean?

What is 'FYP' on TikTok? Picture: TikTok/ Charli D'amelio

You're on TikTok, you're wondering just WTH is going on in this strange virtual land, and just when you think you've got it all figured out, someone comments 'FYP' on a video and you're back to square one.

TikTok is officially here to stay, with not a day going by without a new celeb popping up on the video sharing app or another teenager becoming an overnight sensation, so let's help you crack one of the most popular hashtags you'll come across, to stop you feeling so out of the loop!

With over 1229.9B views under the hashtag alone, 'FYP' is probably the most common tag you'll come across, so it's safe to say it's a pretty important phrase to get on board with, even if it's ultimate purpose remains a mystery to the public...

What does FYP stand for?

FYP is an acronym, standing for 'For Your Page' which refers to the page a person is shown that TikTok fills with videos you think you'll enjoy most from what you've watched and interacted most with in the past.

To give you something to compare it to,'FYP' is the equivalent of 'homepage' on an app such as Instagram or Twitter,

What does FYP do?

FYP is the curation algorithm that TikTok uses to surface content to your landing page you are more likely to be interested in watching and engaging with.

This also means for people creating content they have a chance of it being shown to more people, helping videos and the users behind them more popular by adding the tag to their content.

However, how the app's algorithm ultimately selects content for its homepage remains a mystery, although users swear by the tag and continue to use it as a means of gaining exposure!

How to get on the TikTok homepage using FYP

Despite the fact TikTok has never confirmed if, or how the 'FYP' affects whether your video is shown on more people's homepages, popular users continue to use the tag.

One response written by a TikTok user on answer site Quora says: "Getting on the FYP is often considered the 'holy grail' of success on TikTok, because videos that get shown a lot on the “For You” usually go viral."

