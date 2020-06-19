TikTok Reveals 'For You' Page Algorithm Secrets For First Time

TikTok reveals how it recommends video for each user. Picture: TikTok

TikTok has revealed how its 'recommendation system' chooses the videos that land on the 'For You' page, a question users have wanted to know the answer to for a long time.

TikTok have revealed how they choose which videos land in the 'For You' page, having left people trying to work out how to get their content landing on the feed up until now.

7 Ways To Increase TikTok Views & Get More Followers: How To Boost Profile

In a blog post, the video app revealed: "When you open TikTok and land in your For You feed, you're presented with a stream of videos curated to your interests, making it easy to find content and creators you love."

"This feed is powered by a recommendation system that delivers content to each user that is likely to be of interest to that particular user."

"Part of the magic of TikTok is that there's no one For You feed – while different people may come upon some of the same standout videos, each person's feed is unique and tailored to that specific individual."

The type of things their recommendation system is taking into account are 'user interactions' such as the videos you like or share, accounts you follow, comments you post, and content you create.

'Video information', which might include details like captions, sounds, and hashtags and 'device and account settings', things like language and country setting.

People have long-since been tagging their videos 'FYP' as it's thought it helps to boost content onto people's feeds- but in reality, it's a host of factors that make popular, tailored content for an individual land on their feed.

TikTok further explained how a video will land on your feed, including how famous TikTok users and their content is more readily visible than less popular users.

They said: "A strong indicator of interest, such as whether a user finishes watching a longer video from beginning to end, would receive greater weight than a weak indicator, such as whether the video's viewer and creator are both in the same country."

"Videos are then ranked to determine the likelihood of a user's interest in a piece of content, and delivered to each unique For You feed."

"While a video is likely to receive more views if posted by an account that has more followers, by virtue of that account having built up a larger follower base, neither follower count nor whether the account has had previous high-performing videos are direct."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News