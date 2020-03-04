7 Ways To Increase TikTok Views & Get More Followers: How To Boost Profile

TikTok users have been asking how to increase their followers. Picture: PA

With TikTok getting bigger each day, it’s getting harder for content to be noticed so we’ve rounded up the best tips to get more views on the app.

TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps of 2019 so it comes as no surprise that there are millions of users on the platform.

With more and more stars dominating the app, people have been wondering how to increase their chances of getting followers and views.

We’ve rounded up the top seven ways to gain TikTok fame…

Add hashtags to your videos

Hashtagging your TikTok videos makes them more noticeable. Picture: TikTok

As simple as it sounds, adding tags to your clips can help them get very recognised!

For example, if you’re trying out a viral dance challenge and hashtag the name of it, anyone that clicks on it will be able to see your video, too - increasing your chances of getting views.

Also, if the challenge is trending, your video will be boosted by being on the trending tag.

Use the ‘For You’ page

The 'For You' page will bring up new content relevant to you. Picture: TikTok

The ‘For You’ page is the main page on the platform which showcases new creators and videos that are accustomed to your personal taste, based on what you’ve already viewed.

If you regularly post content, it’s likely a clip or two could make it on to the main page.

Share on other platforms

Sharing your TikToks can help them get views. Picture: TikTok

What has been done a lot in the past, is people who already have a following on different social media apps, share their TikToks on other platforms such as Twitter, Instagram etc to bring their existing audience to it.

Interact with other TikTok users

One of the easiest things you can do to boost follows is to interact on the app.

Engaging with your followers or any other users by commenting on other videos will encourage people to click on your profile and check out your content.

Collaborate with other people

Coming together with friends or followers can help to increase your views. Picture: TikTok

If you get the chance, reach out to other users to collaborate on anything from a viral challenge to a dance routine - their followers will end up seeing it and bring in a whole new audience for you!

Post regularly

Because the app is so filled with content, posting regular clips will definitely increase your chances of getting those views as your videos are more likely to be seen, and as mentioned before, could then be shared on the ‘For You’ page.

Upload high-quality content

By sharing high-quality entertainment, it will make it easy on the eye for users and more likely that they’ll watch and share your clips.

Taking time with the content such as using filters soundtracks etc will also benefit your views!

