TikTok’s First Live Show, ‘For You Stage’, Coming To London With Rhia, Shauni, Shanae & Renae & More

TikTok is going live for the first time with big names taking to the stage. Picture: TikTok

TikTok is hosting its very own show, named ‘For You Stage’, at the London Palladium this May Bank Holiday, which promises an evening full of theatric entertainment.

TikTok’s ‘For You Stage’ will see the app host its first live show, equipped with live comedy, bands and full-on entertainment.

The theatre performance will include some seriously popular names from the platform including Rhia, Shauni and Shanae and Renae.

But when and where is it? And how much are tickets?

Here’s what we know…

What is it?

Some of the biggest TikTok’ers in the game are getting together to entertain fans with a theatrical performance complete with games, comedy sketches and dances which went viral on the platform.

When is it?

Over the May Bank Holiday - Sunday, 24 May and Monday, 25 May at 1:30pm and 5:30pm.

Where is it?

The London Palladium.

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased from lwtheatres.co.uk.

Who will be there?

@itzshauni, @dj_rangster, @surfaceldn, @mermaidgraceofficial, @shanaeandrenae, @Goubtube and @rhia.official are amongst the stars attending.

