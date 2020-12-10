Our Secret Santa Gift Ideas From A Shawn Mendes Scented Candle To A Harry Styles Spoon

Secret Santa gift ideas for the pop lover in your life. Picture: Etsy/ SillyJokes Caroline Creasey/ Cool Candle Girls

Christmas is fast approaching and here's our round up of the best pop Secret Santa ideas ranging from the endless list of 1D merch' to Ariana Grande's array of fragrances.

Christmas is creeping ever-closer which means all of us are frantically searching for the perfect Secret Santa gift, but inspiration can be difficult at the best of times, let alone in 2020, so we've rounded up some of the best pop star gifts we can think of.

From One Direction monopoly to a candle that smells like Shawn Mendes, we've got you covered.

You want to please the pop lover in your life and you've come to the right place, let us take the reigns from here...

Shawn Mendes scented candle

Here at Capital, we might not know everything, but we know for certain that Shawn Mendes smells absolutely incredible.

We couldn't do justice how good the 'Wonder' singer smells, but thankfully, we don't need to as the Cool Candle Girls have a candle created with the Canadian star in mind and voila, here is your perfect Secret Santa gift to any Shawn fan.

'This Smells Like Shawn Mendes' is exactly what it sounds like. Picture: Cool Girl Candles

Think Shawn would smell yucky?

Fair enough, your loss, you can also choose to fill your room with the scent of Mr. Harry Styles, Taylor Swift or even Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

Harry Styles spoon

Harry Styles can accompany you to every cooking session. Picture: Etsy/ SillyJokes Caroline Creasey

Now you can have Harry Styles with you every second in the kitchen, dipping his little face in and out of that bolognese sauce as you no doubt jam out to 'Fine Line'.

You can even sing into him while using your wooden spoon as a mic.

All in all, this gift is so practical it's hardly a present but a necessity.

Ariana Grande LED light

This LED Ariana Grande light is like she's in the room. Picture: Etsy/ CentrumApparel

If we had to choose one celeb to be our BFF, we're pretty certain we'd choose 'Positions' singer, Ariana Grande.

She's super talented, funny as hell and we bet she'd lend us all the cosmetics and beauty products she has at her disposal.

Maybe we'd even get to try on the pony...

Whilst we ponder this, we think we'll treat ourselves to a giant, neon light of the singer's profile, which we think would look cool in any bedroom.

Little Mix stencil art

Little Mix wall art to liven up any room. Picture: PrintsByLouiseMash/ Etsy

Why hello ladies!

In 2020, we can't help but think fandoms have moved on slightly from cutting out posters of their favourite artists from magazines, although respect to you if you're still on that wave.

Now, fans like to show their appreciation and love in a cool and more subtle way, which these incredible interpretations of artists do!

We would love nothing more than to have Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy staring back at us 247.

