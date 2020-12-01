Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Solo Projects Including Mental Health Activism & Musical Theatre

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is not only a global pop superstar, but is working on her own projects including being a mental health activist and budding TikTok star...

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is understandably one of the busiest ladies in the game, having just released her sixth album, 'Confetti' with Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

However, the girls also have their lives outside the band, where they explore their hobbies, interests, activism and side hustles that show them in a whole different light.

So, let's take a look at what our Perrie gets up to when she isn't crushing a 'Sweet Melody' performance or walking a red carpet...

Mental health activist

Using her enormous platform to open up and her battle with anxiety and panic attacks was a huge step for the singer, who wrote a hugely open message about her personal experience and wanting to help others in April 2019.

Perrie wrote: "Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks. When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me."

"I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it."

The star, who has over 11 million Instagram followers opening up opened the floodgates for so many fans and famous faces alike to thank the singer as they are suffering the same thing.

Perrie is certainly helping to break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially for young people, proving what a star she really is.

Future West End career?

Okay, so this one is a little less about Perrie's actual side jobs and more of one we have assigned to her.

To be a musical theatre star!

Lockdown had us all climbing the walls, but rather than slumping in front of Netflix (which we definitely didn't do either, ahem), Perrie decided to film her own musical and show off her absolutely incredible singing skills.

Yes, of course we already knew she can saaang, but this was a whole new side to Perrie's vocal range, with a seriously operatic and classical sound omitting from the pop star we know and love.

We will be starting a petition for her to star in the West End the second Little Mix hang up their high heels, which, we hope is absolutely never.

Brand deals

Being the undeniable beauty she is, Perrie is inundated with brands offering her to partner up and model for them, which the singer often does, as well as the other Little Mix ladies in recent times.

One of her biggest deals to date was with shoe brand, Superga, which she proudly showed off on her Instagram.

Having also decided to kick her fitness into overdrive during lockdown after Little Mix's summer tour was forced to cancel, Perrie also teamed up with Supreme Nutrition to encourage others to keep fit, as did her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Budding TikTok star

Following in the footsteps of her pal and the biggest hun going, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie had upped her TikTok game and been posting some pretty hilarious content lately.

Showing us just how much fun she has with her pals in her downtime, Perrie's videos have been watched millions of times and from knowing how hilarious the 'Holiday' singer is, we're certain she's got plenty more videos up her sleeve.

Perhaps she will soon be joining the likes of popstar-turned-viral TikTok star Jason Derulo at the heady heights of social media fame?!

Watch this space.

