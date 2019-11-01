Viral Baby Mama Dance: From Shay Mitchell To Nash Grier's Girlfriend, All The Pregnant Celebs Twerking Their Way To Labour

Pregnant Celebs have taken over the 'baby mama dance'. Picture: Instagram

The ‘baby mama dance’ has taken social media by storm, seeing celebs showing off their bump and moves at the same time.

The baby mama dance is the newest social media craze which sees expecting mothers dancing their way into a fast-approaching labour.

The viral dance has been done from an array of celebrities including Pretty Little Liars actress, Shay Mitchell, as well as social media influencers.

You’re probably wondering where the unexpected urge of twerking came from for pregnant women, and we’re here to explain it to you.

How did it start?

As simple as it sounds, it all began with a song called ‘Baby Momma’ by Starrkeisha, where the lyrics encourage expecting mothers to ‘drop it down low’.

The lyrics read: “When the song come on let me see ya get gone (get gone)/ baby mama’s this yo song/ been pregnant for way too long (too long)/ now tell the DJ turn it on.”

It is unclear who exactly started the trend of dancing while heavily pregnant, but all we know is each day social media is giving birth to more of these videos than the women are going into labour!

Who’s doing it?

A countless number of women have participated, yet it doesn’t seem enough when you get lost watching hours’ worth of the trend.

Among the list of celebs who have participated, Shay Mitchell, who recently gave birth, has topped the list after the ‘You’ star put even non-pregnant women to shame when her killer moves slayed even while nine months pregnant.

She even took a well-deserved pizza break afterwards – if that isn’t balance, I don’t know what is!

YouTuber, Nash Grier, who is friends with Shawn Mendes, got engaged earlier this year and has wasted no time getting involved in the latest trend.

His fiancee, Taylor Giavasis, can be seen in the clip dancing around with the star, who used to post videos on Vine with Camila Cabello's beau.

Having given birth to their son, Malakai Giavasis-Grier, in September, Taylor's productive involvement in the challenge has seriously paid off.

Instagram model, Emilee Hembrow, took a shot at the dance while 39 weeks pregnant.

The Aussie influencer, who is Tammy Hembrow’s sister, is now a mother of two, so maybe the song does work after all.

Kehlani was among the list of dancing baby mamas as she captioned her now-deleted video, ‘Eviction notice!’ in a hilarious snap of the singer giving it her all to induce her labour.

Fans were loving the content, with one writing: “This is so cute.”

“Baby bout to come out lit as hell,” another added – and they’re definitely not wrong!

Where has it gone viral?

I think the biggest question is where hasn’t it gone viral?

Baby-bearing mothers have imparted their dancing knowledge to the world on multiple platforms – we should know because we can’t stop watching them.

Having exploded on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram there’s not many other places left to host the funny clips.

The hashtag, #babymamadance, on Instagram has got nearly 7,000 posts, as well as each video receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

It seems the internet loves to see women shaking their bump on camera and we are (weirdly) here for it.

